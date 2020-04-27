EDITOR’S NOTE: Marshall’s first regular-season Southern Conference championship was typical of the 1988 Thundering Herd — never doing anything easy, always a flair for the dramatic and with crowd-astounding performances.
The Thundering Herd erased a huge deficit in a 52-45 victory over Western Carolina Nov. 12, 1988 in Cullowhee, North Carolina, as Ron Darby set school and conference records for rushing attempts and yards.
The following is a recap of that game:
CULLOWHEE, N.C. — The announcer spoke of Marshall’s powerful offense, capable of putting up points quickly.
They probably were simply trying to keep viewers watching the Southern Conference football game. The Thundering Herd was dismal most of the first half that Saturday in falling 28 points behind Western Carolina. Coming back from such a deficit against the inspired Catamounts on Parents Day and Bob Waters Appreciation Day would take a Herculean effort.
On this day, Hercules stood 5-foot-8 and weighed 170 pounds. Marshall tailback Ron Darby rushed for an astounding 262 yards on 47 carries as the Herd rallied for a 52-45 victory at E.J. Whitmire Stadium to clinch its first Southern Conference football championship.
Darby reminisced about the day he set Marshall’s rushing record.
“I can’t believe I carried the ball that many times that day,” Darby said. “We won and I had the record. It’s still one of the best days of my life.”
Catamounts fans had hoped to honor longtime former coach Waters, who was suffering from Lou Gerhig’s Disease, with a victory. For most of the game, it appeared they would receive their wish. Marshall, though, came back stronger than anyone imagined.
Tempering its vaunted passing attack, the Herd rallied on the ground, with quarterback John Gregory continually handing the diminutive Darby the ball. The speedy tailback made defenders miss throughout the second half as Marshall pulled within a touchdown.
The Herd took over on its own 43 midway through the fourth quarter and a pitch right to Darby gained eight yards. The standout from Orangeburg, South Carolina, came up limping, though, after his 41st carry. No way, however, wsa he going to be denied, not on a day when Western Carolina defenders had no idea how to corral him.
Gregory handed to Darby again on the next play, and the shifty tailback picked up 17 yards. Gregory followed with an 18-yard pass to All-American wide receiver Mike Barber, Michael Bryant then gained eight yards to the Western Carolina 3, then crashed through the left side for a touchdown. Marshall had come all the way back.
The Catamounts, though, had the ball against a Herd defense that hadn’t stopped them all day. This time, though, Marshall stuffed Western Carolina running back David Mayfield on a fourth-and-1 at the Catamounts’ 49.
A personal foul on Western moved the ball to the 34. Darby then gained a yard and Bryant 2 to set up third-and-7 from the 31. Gregory went to the air and found wide receiver Bruce Hammond open on a post pattern for a touchdown. Marshall had its first lead with 4:23 left in the game.
Gregory threw to Barber for a 2-point conversion and the Herd had its victory and conference title.