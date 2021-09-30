Marshall University football coach Charles Huff visits with Spring Valley assistant principal Shane Carey on Sept. 24 at Spring Valley High School. Huff and assistant head coach Bill Legg flew in a helicopter to six local high schools to see football games.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University football coaches took to the air to recruit on Friday, but didn’t even cross the state line.
Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff and assistant head coach/tight ends coach Bill Legg flew via helicopter to six local high schools. They made their presence known to players, coaches and fans alike in their quest to find players from Huntington High, Cabell Midland, Spring Valley, South Charleston, Capital and George Washington.
That Marshall played Thursday at Appalachian State made the Friday flights possible.
“We wanted to make sure we maximized our opportunity,” Huff said. “I don’t get to get out as much because obviously on Friday nights I have something going on with 75 other guys. The Thursday game really helped us do that. We got back from Boone about 5:30 in the morning. I went home and showered. Coach Legg and I hit about six schools in the area.”
Huff said recruiting locally is a priority.
“Anytime you recruit, you have to recruit your back yard,” Huff said. “The players here are as good as those in California, or if they’re not, we need to know that before we go to California. That doesn’t mean we won’t recruit players out of the state, but you have to do a really good job in your back yard and on your home ground before you start going to the next areas of the country.”
Huff said some people told him they thought Marshall at times neglected recruiting the Tri-State Area in favor of players from other parts of the country. He said he hopes to remedy that concern.
“It was a good opportunity,” Huff said. “Coach Legg and I got to see a lot of people. A lot of people said they had not seen Marshall kind of locally for a while, for whatever reason. It was good to go into those schools where there are Marshall alumni, people with local connections. It was good.”
Legg is familiar with local schools, having coached at Marshall from 2001 through 2002 and again from 2010 through 2017. He also has coached at West Virginia University. Huff, however, is the first-year head coach of the Thundering Herd and still is becoming familiar with area football programs.
“For us as a new staff, it’s very important to get to know the local talent, the local coaches,” Huff said. “A lot of those coaches have played here at Marshall or been in the area for a long time. It was good to spend some time with them and learn about their philosophy, see how we can help them and how they can help us.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
