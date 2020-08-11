HUNTINGTON — At 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Marshall’s football players exited the Shewey Building to take part in an afternoon August practice at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
On the surface, it felt like a normal August Tuesday with coaches shouting instructions and imploring players to pay attention to even the finest details in preparation for a season opener.
However, this Tuesday afternoon was unlike any ever experienced.
And now, more than ever, it is unknown when or if that season opener will happen.
By the time those same players left the field around 5:30 p.m., the complete landscape of college football had changed.
At 3:04 p.m., the Big Ten announced that it was postponing the fall college football season in hopes of pushing it to spring.
At 4:16 p.m., the Pac-12 made an announcement stating that it would postpone all competitions until Jan. 1.
With college football seemingly falling apart all around, the Herd continued to press on — and that’s what Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said the team intended to do until told otherwise.
“We’ve got to worry about what we can control,” Holliday said. “Right now, as far as we’re concerned, we’re still playing. As long as we’re still playing, we’ll come out and practice and work to get better and see where it goes.”
The Big Ten and the Pac-12 were the first Power 5 conferences to shut it down for the 2020 season, joining the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference, as well as Conference USA’s Old Dominion and independents UMass and UConn as teams who have postponed their fall seasons.
Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick spoke with Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod on Monday evening and said the intent of the conference is to move forward with a fall 2020 schedule at this point.
Hamrick confirmed via text that nothing had changed in that regard following the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcements, but those announcements make the decisions of the SEC, ACC and Big 12 much more important over the next two days.
Currently, there are six FBS conferences left for a fall 2020 season — three Power 5 conferences (Big 12, ACC, SEC) and three Group of Five conferences (Conference USA, AAC, Sun Belt).
In all likelihood, the fate of the Group of Five conferences rests with the decisions that the Power 5 schools make, so all eyes are fixated on those groups.
The SEC is the most solidified on playing a 2020 season while the ACC and Big 12 are on the fence.
Both the ACC and SEC released statements on Tuesday afternoon following the announcements from the Big Ten and Pac-12.
“The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administrated on our 15 campuses,” the ACC statement read. “We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well. We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.”
The SEC’s statement came out around the same time, which could signal a cooperation between the two leagues.
“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes.”
That left the Big 12 — West Virginia University’s conference — as the league who potentially had a fall season in the balance during a 6 p.m. meeting.
After more than two hours, the Big 12 elected to continue on with its season, which breathed life back into the potential for a fall season.
With Tuesday’s decisions, Marshall team will continue its preparation for the 2020 season opener — although a date on that is currently unknown.
It is all part of a wild week in which Marshall has seen its season opener move from Aug. 29 to an unknown date in September while losing two more non-conference games (Ohio, Boise State) and one conference game (Old Dominion).
The uncertainty is a stressful time for the student-athletes who are caught in the midst of the changes while trying to remain focused on what they can control.
“It’s definitely mentally exhausting,” said Marshall offensive lineman Cain Madden. “You don’t know what is going to happen the next day. It’s always in the back of your mind, but they (coaches) preach to us to just do that day and don’t look forward as much as possible.”
Holliday said Wednesday is a scheduled off day for the Herd and emphasized that it was previously an off day — not having just become one due to the circumstances surrounding college football.
For now, Marshall is preparing for a Thursday practice, but as Holliday said, his program is taking it day by day.