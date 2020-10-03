LOUISVILLE -- Marshall University's cross country team finished seventh in the seven-team gold division Saturday at the 19th annual Live in Lou Classic at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park.
Nine Thundering Herd athletes competed in the college gold division classification, the top race among three college race categories of gold, blue and silver. The Herd faced one Conference USA opponent in Charlotte in men’s and women’s races predominately filled by Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference opposition.
As a team, Marshall men’s squad, running an 8K race, finished seventh out of seven schools with a point total of 217. The women’s side ran in a 5K but did not start enough runners to receive a team score.
Redshirt junior Kyleigh Edwards made her Marshall debut and was the top finisher for the Thundering Herd. The University of Wisconsin transfer placed 31st and ran a collegiate 5K personal record of 17:51.6, which is the fastest cross country 5K by a Marshall women’s runner since Adriana Cook’s personal record of 17:44.4 at the 2016 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational.
Sophomore Sydney Smith finished 76th with a time of 20:04.8.
On the men’s side, Jacob Birurakis led all Marshall men’s runners with a 47th place finish and time of 25:28.8, which was less than a second off his collegiate 8K personal record (25:28.6 at 2019 Conference USA Championships).
Sophomore Brett Armbruster recorded his highest career finish for Marshall, coming through next in 57th in 26:17.4. Fellow sophomore Ronnie Saunders finished two spots later with a time of 26:27.1. Junior Christian Bradford finished 60th with a time of 26:38.1.
Freshman Kent Bee in his first collegiate race rounded out the Marshall top-five with a time of 26:57.8, finishing 62nd.