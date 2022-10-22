HARRISONBURG, Va. — The Marshall Thundering Herd picked up its first Sun Belt Conference victory, defeating James Madison 26-12 in front of a record crowd of 26,159 on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Marshall offense has lacked explosiveness in recent weeks but scored on two plays of more than 50 yards and rode another stellar defensive performance for the Thundering Herd's second road win of the year and first since a Sept. 10 win at Notre Dame.
Herd running back Khalan Laborn broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run against the nation's top rushing defense, cutting the deficit to just three points in the second quarter, and on Marshall's first offensive play of the second half a 57-yard pitch and catch from Cam Fancher to Corey Gammage gave the Herd its first lead, 16-12, and one Marshall never surrendered.
It was the Dukes who struck first, though, as kicker Camden Wise gave the home team a 3-0 lead halfway through the first quarter, but the offense added to it just a few minutes later when backup quarterback Billy Atkins threw his only touchdown of the game following a botched Marshall punt that gave James Madison possession at the Herd 17-yard line.
Atkins found tight end Zach Horton for the score and a 9-0 lead, but a bad snap on the extra point attempt was recovered by Marshall's E.J. Jackson and returned to the end zone for two points, leaving the score at 9-2 with 3:24 remaining in the first quarter.
The Marshall defense stood tall in the red zone after giving up a long pass play on the next drive for the Dukes and held the home team to chip-shot 27-yard field goal, extending the lead to 12-2 after the first stanza.
Trailing 12-9 at the half, the Herd wasted no time grabbing its first lead of the game at the start of the second half. The defense forced a three-and-out and Marshall scored on its first offensive play of the third quarter, a 57-yard catch and run from Fancher to Gammage.
Rece Verhoff broke a streak of three missed field goals and extended the Herd's lead to 19-12 with 8:10 left in the third quarter. Laborn's second and final touchdown of the day was set up by the defense's fourth interception. His 18-yard scoring run was his 12th of the season and set the final score of 26-12.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
