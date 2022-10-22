The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall James Madison Football

Marshall running back Khalan Laborn (8) fights his way through traffic during the first half of an NCAA college football game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

 Daniel Lin | Daily News-Record via AP

HARRISONBURG, Va. — The Marshall Thundering Herd picked up its first Sun Belt Conference victory, defeating James Madison 26-12 in front of a record crowd of 26,159 on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Marshall offense has lacked explosiveness in recent weeks but scored on two plays of more than 50 yards and rode another stellar defensive performance for the Thundering Herd's second road win of the year and first since a Sept. 10 win at Notre Dame.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

