HUNTINGTON - On the schedule, Marshall's Saturday affair at Florida Atlantic is labeled as a road trip.
For Marshall defensive lineman Sam Burton, though, no game on the schedule will feel more at home.
Burton is a junior from Boca Raton, Florida, having played high school football at Spanish River High School, which is located just five miles from FAU Stadium.
While many coaches may try to downplay the personal feel of such a game, Marshall head coach Charles Huff wants Burton and others to embrace the extra juice Saturday's contest brings.
"That's what college football is really about," Huff said. "You pick the best school for you and when you get a chance to play near your family, your friends, it should create some excitement."
The personal feel for Burton is certainly there, having played just 10 minutes away from the stadium in which he'll be a visitor on Saturday.
The 6-foot-2, 226-pound defensive end showed out at Spanish River, drawing plenty of Division I interest. Florida Atlantic never offered, though.
"I went to a camp there and they stopped by my school a couple times, but they never pulled the trigger," Burton said.
Instead, Burton made the trek some 1,000 miles away to Huntington where he has turned into a matchup nightmare for the Herd defensive front.
While Burton's individual motivation is there as he returns to show out for family and friends, his focus is locked on the team motivation, which is getting past FAU and keeping Marshall in control of its own destiny within Conference USA's East Division.
"There's a little bit more to it because there's more at stake," Burton said. "They're a better team in the conference, so I feel like we've got a lot to play for."
Upon arrival to Huntington, first-year head coach Charles Huff said he heard plenty of buzz about Burton, but he wasn't able to see it for himself until August when the team started its preseason workouts.
Burton has now become one of Marshall's most consistent edge rushers in a deep defensive line group. In six games, Burton has 20 tackles with 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four quarterback hurries.
"The funny thing is when I first got here Sam was injured and everybody kept telling me how dominant of a player and how explosive he was," Huff said. "He really didn't get full-go until about the beginning of fall camp. The first couple practices, I knew immediately what everyone was talking about. What he's been able to do is he's been able to continue to play at that high level."
With Florida Atlantic quarterback N'Kosi Perry being a running threat, too, the onus will be on Burton and the defensive front to keep him in the pocket before surrounding him.
Huff said it is a different mentality from last week when the defensive front was trying to swarm FIU's Max Bortenschlager, who is more comfortable as a pocket passer.
For Burton, this is likely the last chance he'll get at playing in his hometown, given that Marshall is headed to the Sun Belt Conference and FAU will head to the American Athletic Conference.
To date, Burton's favorite Marshall memory was the 2019 win at Florida Atlantic when the Herd went into Boca Raton and defeated the Owls, 36-31, in a back-and-forth affair sealed by a Steven Gilmore interception.
Now, Burton is looking to make another lasting memory in front of friends and family.
Coming off a shutout win over FIU, Burton and his teammates are confident that can be accomplished.
"I feel like we've got the same as much talent as they do, so I feel like it's going to come down to execution - who is going to execute the most on Saturday," Burton said.
And despite it being a homecoming, of sorts, for Burton and several other members of the Herd, Burton is still keeping that road mentality.
"We always say that when we go on the road, you've got to have road focus because it's just us," Burton said. "We don't have a bunch of fans in the stands rooting for us. It's all their fans. It's just us and we've got to worry about us."
With Marshall and Florida Atlantic each tied at 3-1 in Conference USA's East Division, the winner of Saturday's game will still control their own destiny within the division race.
Both teams still play Western Kentucky - also atop the league standings at 3-1 - left on their schedule moving forward.