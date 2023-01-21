The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall's Andrew Taylor (0) readies to make a pass as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Saturday, January 14, 2023, inside the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

The Marshall men's basketball team extended its lead to double digits twice in the second half but still needed overtime to defeat Arkansas State on the road Saturday afternoon.

Andrew Taylor tied his season-high in scoring with 27 and Taevion Kinsey added 23, all of which came in the second half and overtime, to help the Herd win its fifth straight contest, 87-78.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

