HUNTINGTON — Following its first home loss since 2019, the Marshall men's soccer team dropped two spots in the latest United Soccer Coaches Association Poll released Tuesday afternoon.

The Thundering Herd rose to No. 4 last week after a pair of wins but fell to No. 6 after a 2-0 loss to Old Dominion on Saturday evening. The Herd (7-2-2, 2-1-2 Sun Belt Conference) sits in second place in the SBC East Division with eight points in league play, trailing No. 2 Kentucky (8-0-4, 3-0-2), which has collected 11 points. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

