HUNTINGTON — Following its first home loss since 2019, the Marshall men's soccer team dropped two spots in the latest United Soccer Coaches Association Poll released Tuesday afternoon.
The Thundering Herd rose to No. 4 last week after a pair of wins but fell to No. 6 after a 2-0 loss to Old Dominion on Saturday evening. The Herd (7-2-2, 2-1-2 Sun Belt Conference) sits in second place in the SBC East Division with eight points in league play, trailing No. 2 Kentucky (8-0-4, 3-0-2), which has collected 11 points.
The Herd's next match, a Wednesday night matchup with Georgia State, carries weight in terms of the conference standings. The Panthers sit in third place in the division, with only a point separating them from Marshall in second place.
It will be the first meeting between Marshall and Georgia State. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m.
The Panthers (8-2-2, 2-1-1 SBC) have not lost since dropping a 3-0 decision at then-No. 23 Lipscomb and are unbeaten in their last four matches, which includes wins over Georgia Southern, Incarnate Word and Liberty and a draw against Coastal Carolina. Wednesday's match will be their fourth consecutive played at home.
Much like the Herd, the Panthers have multiple offensive weapons who can create challenges for the opposition, with seven players having scored multiple goals this year. Max Wilkins leads the way with five goals. Justin McLean leads the team in points with three goals and five assists.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
