The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Marshall women's basketball icon blox

Marshall University women’s basketball coverage in The Herald-Dispatch

BOONE, N.C. — Tony Kemper promised his players ice cream and cookies after they won Saturday.

That might sound like a Little League reward, but for Marshall University's women's basketball team it was the culmination of a big win. The Thundering Herd rallied from 12 points down to defeat Appalachian State 59-52 in a Sun Belt Conference game in the Holmes Convocation Center.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you