A meetup between Marshall University and East Carolina University's football teams has been rescheduled for Aug. 29 to accommodate a national television broadcast to recognize the 50th anniversary of the Marshall plane crash.
ECU announced the change to its season opener, in Greenville, North Carolina, previously set for Sept. 5, in a news release issued by its athletic department.
The university says the commemorative Week Zero contest will pay tribute to the 70 passengers and five crew members who lost their lives on Nov. 14, 1970, while returning to Huntington on a charter flight following the Thundering Herd's game in Greenville, a "tragedy that has tied the two communities together ever since."
It remains the deadliest crash involving a sports team in U.S. history.
In addition to that connection, the Herd and Pirates also share a history on the playing field.
ECU notes the two teams were Conference USA East Division opponents for nine years before East Carolina accepted membership in the American Athletic Conference beginning in 2014. They met 15 times previously, with ECU winning 10.
Marshall also notched a 64-61 overtime win over ECU in the 2001 GMAC Bowl. The Thundering Herd came back from a 38-8 halftime deficit behind quarterback Byron Leftwich, who threw for a bowl-record 576 yards.
"There is a special bond and indomitable spirit that exists between our communities, universities and football programs," ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said in the release. "This opportunity will allow us to properly pay our respect to those we tragically lost 50 years ago and share our enduring support for Marshall University with the rest of the country.
"I appreciate Mike Hamrick and Marshall University for being great partners in this process as the move allows both schools to have a marquee national broadcast spot on the football calendar to open the 2020 season."
Mike Hamrick, director of athletics at Marshall, said in a release that he was grateful to Gilbert and ECU for their efforts to make the schedule change.
"Our people, our universities and our football programs will forever be linked by the tragedy that occurred 50 years ago," Hamrick said. "This change will allow a national audience to join us in paying proper respect to the 75."
Marshall and ECU are also set to meet three more times: Sept. 18, 2021 in Huntington, Sept. 9, 2023 in Greenville and Sept. 13, 2025 in Huntington.