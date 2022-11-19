The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Marshall Soccer CLEAN.jpg

HUNTINGTON — After a 1-0 first-round win over Elon, the Marshall men's soccer team will continue postseason play against the University of Virginia at 1 p.m. Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

The Herd finished the season ranked No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches Association Poll but did not get seeded by the NCAA selection committee for the tournament, instead receiving an at-large bid. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you