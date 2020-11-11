HUNTINGTON — This week, Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert is busy getting his players ready for battle on the football field.
Marshall is ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press poll and has enjoyed a 6-0 start to the season in which it showcases one of the nation’s top defenses.
On the surface, it is business as usual for a November weekend in a college football town.
This is no ordinary college football town, however.
This is Huntington — a town that nearly lost its ability to be considered a college football town 50 years ago this week when the worst sports disaster in history claimed its entire football program.
On Saturday, Marshall commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash, which killed all 75 persons aboard Southern Airways Flight 932 — including 37 football players — when it crashed on descent from Greenville, North Carolina, after a 17-14 loss at East Carolina University.
When the nationally ranked Herd takes the field against Middle Tennessee at noon on Saturday, the game and its relevance to this season pales in comparison to the historic aspects of the program itself, as players pointed out.
“This game means so much more than the 2020 season and anything else,” Marshall freshman quarterback Grant Wells said. “The 50th-year anniversary, especially, and just ‘75’ week, all that (record) stuff goes out the window. You realize that you are going to play for so much more on Saturday.”
For Wells, one focal point has been on the fact that, after the tragedy 50 years ago this week, Marshall made the decision to bring its football program back, starting with the Young Thundering Herd, coached by Jack Lengyel, in 1971.
“It’s amazing to see how far this program has gone from 1970,” Wells said. “It all started with that Young Thundering Herd. It’s amazing to think what would life be like — certainly around Huntington — if that didn’t happen and they really just gave up. That’s really been a focal point of this week and what everybody tries to get through — just how relentless they were.”
To this day, Lengyel — now 85 years old — credits Dr. Don Dedmon, Marshall’s president in 1970, for making the tough decision to bring back the program just days after the tragedy. The decision was made as a way to honor those 75 persons lost.
As Lengyel put it, he wasn’t the “first, second or third” choice for the job, given the difficulties. Once he left the College of Wooster for Huntington, however, Lengyel saw that it was a much bigger position than just as a football coach.
Simply put, the town was broken after losing not only its football program, but many community leaders and key figures to the town’s success.
“It took a wide swath through the Huntington community, the state, the university and the football program,” Lengyel said. “The magnitude of that, I didn’t realize. I thought I was just going down to rebuild a football team.”
Success at that time was not measured in wins. There were only nine of them in 42 tries during Lengyel’s four seasons with the Herd.
Instead, success was that football became a central rallying point for a community that lost leaders, business owners, politicians, doctors and, of course, its football team.
Because of the heartbreak associated with the tragedy, there were plenty within the community who didn’t want football as a constant reminder of what had happened.
Still, the program persevered.
Parker Ward, a Huntington native who lost his father (also Parker Ward) in the crash, remembers how there was constant talk of discontinuing the program — even mentioning a newspaper column within the state that ran in 1981 that said “Marshall U. Should Give Up Football.”
Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick, who played at Marshall from 1976-79, also recalled such rumblings.
Now, Hamrick is leading a nationally ranked program with a widespread fan base that reaches well beyond its roots in Huntington, thus incorporating more people into the fabric of Marshall’s story.
“As a player, you would hear rumors that some people wanted to discontinue football,” Hamrick said. “Sure, we heard that as players. As an alum, I want to applaud the people who hung in there and fought off the naysayers and the second-guessers and kept the Marshall football program alive.”
As Ward pointed out, only a few years after those talks of disbanding the program, Marshall took its most vital steps in paving its future of success in football.
The program notched its first winning season under Stan Parrish in 1984, then catapulted to the I-AA championship game in 1987 under George Chaump, which opened the path for the next phase of Marshall’s comeback story — Marshall Stadium (now Joan C. Edwards Stadium).
“George knew, to get things to the next level we needed to get that done,” Ward said. “There was so much community support at that time, and the Quarterback Club was taking off. There were tons of people who played a critical part in getting that done.”
Following the stadium’s construction, Marshall’s program continued to rise, becoming the I-AA champions in 1992 and 1996 while hosting the title game every year from 1992-96 behind the efforts of the Huntington Sports Committee, who had secured bids to host I-AA playoff games on several occasions.
The ascent to Division I-A (now FBS) followed in 1997 where Marshall entered the Mid-American Conference and proved dominant with its best year being the 1999 campaign when the Herd finished 13-0 and ranked No. 10 nationally behind quarterback Chad Pennington.
Since the move to Conference USA in 2005, the Herd has one title under its belt, but the 2020 season has the Herd undefeated at 6-0 and ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll entering Saturday’s contest against Middle Tennessee.
While many are focused on the present, those surrounding the program know the importance of the past — a reason why they say Nov. 14 will always be the most important date in Marshall history.
On that day in 1970, the program nearly died, along with the 75 persons in that crash.
Through the work of many over 50 years, though, the program is continuing to grow while not forgetting from where it came.
Hamrick said with only 130 FBS football programs in the country, each game week is one to be cherished.
“You know how many communities would love to have an FBS football program in their community at their university?” Hamrick said. “That’s why we can’t take this football program and, in the big picture, this university for granted.”
Out of those 130, Hamrick said none have the story that Marshall does.
“No one will ever have our story,” Hamrick said. “Ever. This place is special.”