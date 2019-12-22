TOWSON, Md. – A second-quarter scoring drought by Marshall allowed Towson to rally and hold on defeat the Thundering Herd 59-56 in a non-conference women's basketball game on Saturday at SECU Arena.
Khadaijia Brooks paced the Thundering Herd (5-6) with 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds giving running her rebounding streak to 74 straight games. Kristen Mayo added 11 points and Ashley Saintigene scored 10.
Marshall opened the first period with a 21-12 lead but went cold in the second quarter to allow the Tigers (4-6) back into the game. The two teams battled through nine ties and 13 lead changes in the game.
Former Huntington St. Joe star Paige Shy had a chance at a game-tying 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds to play that missed its mark allowing the Tigers to come away with the win.
"We are an improving basketball team," Herd head coach Tony Kemper said. "If I could have had this team a few games ago I think things would be a little different."
Marshall will be back in action on Jan. 2 when it will open Conference-USA play at Rice.
MARSHALL 21 12 13 10 -- 56: Saintigene 10, Pearson 4, Mayo 11, Congleton 4, Brooks 15, Wheeler 6, Clemons 6.
TOWSON 12 20 14 13 -- 59: Mayo 21, Murray 13, Jeter 15, Holder 1, Johnson-Matthew 5, Wright 2, Smith 2.