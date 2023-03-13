HUNTINGTON — A historic season has come to a crashing halt for the Marshall University men's basketball team.
A loss in the regular season finale took the Thundering Herd out of the running for a regular-season conference title and, in turn, an automatic bid to the National Invitation Tournament. And a loss in the quarterfinal round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament cut the team's goal of making an NCAA Tournament short.
Those losses spelled the end of a season in which the Herd compiled a 24-8 overall record, and a 13-5 mark through league play, in year one in the SBC.
As expected, Marshall did not receive an at-large bid for the NCAA March Madness bracket. The lone representative from the SBC is 13-seed Louisiana, who will face No. 4-seed Tennessee in a first round game Thursday at 8:40 p.m. ET in Orlando, Florida.
The Herd was also left out of the NIT. SBC regular season champ Southern Miss will be the league's lone representative in that tournament and will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to face former Conference USA foe UAB in the first round Wednesday.
After being left out of both the NCAA and NIT fields, Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said there was "no interest" in participating in pay-to-play tournaments like the College Basketball Invitational or The Basketball Classic (formerly CIT).
Three of the Herd's 2022-23 opponents made the NIT field, earning automatic bids after winning their conference regular season championship: Southern Miss (SBC), Morehead State (Ohio Valley) and Toledo (Mid American). The Herd was 3-0 against those teams and won each game by double digits.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
