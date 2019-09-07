HUNTINGTON - Marshall gave No. 24 Boise State all it wanted, but the Thundering Herd offense couldn't muster anything in the second half of a 14-7 loss to the Broncos at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, on Friday night.
Offensive woes plagued the Herd in the second half as Marshall (1-1) did not have a first down.
Marshall's defense played well, but had a pair of opportunities go by the wayside, including one in the final drive as the Broncos salted the game away.
The Herd had a chance to get the ball back late in the game on a potential sack of Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier, but a personal foul facemask on the stop gave the Broncos an automatic first down.
From there, the Broncos got a pair of first downs by inches to end the contest.
The game's complexion changed with Boise State scoring a pair of touchdowns within a two-minute stretch of game action.
After Marshall's defense played well throughout the first half, Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier plunged in on a 1-yard scoring run to tie the game at 7 with 10 seconds left before halftime.
Boise State got the ball after the break and it didn't take Bachmeier long to give the Broncos the lead as he found John Hightower for a 47-yard touchdown on a slant pass on 3rd-and-9.
Third-down conversions were a bugaboo for the Herd all evening as Boise State converted 10 of 17 third-down attempts in the game.
Marshall's offense started the game well, out-gaining Boise State, 113-68 in the first quarter.
That included a 13-yard touchdown run from Brenden Knox, who ended the game with 71 yards for the Herd. Knox's score gave Marshall a 7-0 lead that they kept until the final seconds of the half.
During that first quarter, Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green completed 6 of 7 passes to help balance the offense.
However, things went south for Green from there. The sophomore quarterback ended the game 10 of 17 for 56 yards and a fourth-quarter interception in the loss.
Much like last week's win over Florida State, Boise State dominated time of possession and got stronger defensively as the game wore on.
Boise State ran 81 plays, compared to just 43 for the Herd.
Marshall returns home on Sept. 14 to take on Ohio in the Battle for the Bell at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.