For the second time in as many games, the result came down to the final shot for the Marshall women's basketball team.

Syndi Scott couldn't get her 3-point attempt to fall in the final seconds against Georgia State Saturday afternoon at the GSU Convocation Center in Atlanta, and the Thundering Herd fell to the Panthers 55-54, marking its third consecutive loss.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

