HUNTINGTON — As Marshall junior point guard Jarrod West laced up his shoes for practice on Tuesday, he just smiled when asked if he saw anything on film from FIU that looked familiar to him.
That smile came because West is well-versed in running what he saw on the film.
“We are familiar with it, for sure, so that’s a good thing,” West said. “We’ve practiced it, gone up against it. At the same time, FIU does a really good job with what they do, too.”
What FIU is going to do is run a scheme much like what West was asked to help orchestrate his first two years in Marshall’s system — an up-tempo offense that gets shots up quickly and uses pace and ball-movement to create havoc for the opposition.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said that similarity to the Marshall teams of old isn’t happening by accident.
“If you talk to their coach, he’ll tell you, ‘I’m patterning everything we do off the way you play,’” D’Antoni said. “That’s what they do. We are playing us for the last five years.”
FIU’s mode of attack has seen success this season as the Panthers lead Conference USA in scoring at 79.6 points per game.
The Panthers have been able to achieve that with solid ball movement, which has led them to a C-USA best 15.9 assists per game.
Much like the Marshall teams of the past, FIU is knocking down shots from the outside, averaging nearly 10 3-pointers per game, which has them neck-and-neck with UTSA for the most in the league.
D’Antoni joked that just because the Herd will know the scheme quite well, that doesn’t make it easy to defend.
“If they’re good, it doesn’t make it easy,” D’Antoni said. “It was hard to beat us and it’s going to be hard to beat them. They are going to spread us out. They do have the one big kid that really doesn’t shoot (from outside).”
While the Panthers utilize their guards to push the tempo, the mainstays of the offense reside in a pair of seniors who occupy the FIU frontcourt.
Redshirt senior forward Devon Andrews leads the team with 16.4 points per game and utilizes his size and athleticism to be a matchup problem for the opposition.
Meanwhile, senior center Osasumwen Osaghae is the catalyst to helping the team’s rebounding and defensive efforts, averaging 13 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game.
While Osaghae’s main emphasis is defensive, he is well-versed in helping free guards up with screens and executing on the roll to score down the lane.
“He’s a roll guy and he’s big,” D’Antoni said. “He’s got long arms and he’s a big target going down that lane. He’s a lot like (former Herd big man Ajdin) Penava, except he doesn’t shoot as well from the outside or as often.”
The quarterback for the offensive scheme is point guard Antonio Daye, Jr., who facilitates well and gets the tempo moving. Daye’s 5.2 assists per game lead Conference USA.
For Marshall, transition defense and forcing FIU out of its comfort zone and rhythm are vital to success for the Herd.
“We’ve just got to play our game,” D’Antoni said. “It’s nothing we don’t know obviously. We defend the way we defend, knowing they are going to take quick threes, the roll guy is going down the middle and if you’re not careful, he’ll dunk on you. We’ve also got to get back in transition.”
On the outside, Eric Lovett and Trejon Jacob are shooters that the Herd has to find in rotations and get hands up on to avoid long-distance makes. Lovett comes off the bench, but leads FIU with 51 3-pointers this season while Jacob has added 35. Both are just at 40 percent from 3-point range.
As has been the case for West throughout his career, his focal point this week is making sure the Herd is locked in to the defensive end of the ball and continues to produce a defense that has been relatively strong throughout the season.
“They find guys when they are open and they just really play fast,” West said. “They do a good job of playing fast, up-tempo and they do a good job with their pace. It’s going to be a tough task.”