HUNTINGTON — Marshall University basketball fans aren't about to let go of Bruce Morris' footprints, not by a long shot.
Thundering Herd supporters have taken to social media to express their displeasure that Morris' footprints commemorating the longest made shot in basketball history no longer grace the court at Cam Henderson Center. Fan Kristina Zucchino even started an online petition called "Keep Bruce's Footprints."
"Sign the petition and let's keep the proud NCAA history of one our own," said Teresa Staten of Proctorville, Ohio.
The consternation, however, might be short-lived. Marshall officials, including athletic director Christian Spears, haven't said the commemorative prints won't return, even though they were missing from the recently installed new court's first game Saturday vs. Toledo. In fact, something might be planned for the print to once again grace the hardwood.
Morris lives in Huntington and is a college basketball official. His daughter, Maddie Jarrell, who played at Marshall from 2014 through 2018, said Spears contacted Morris, now a college basketball official, Saturday about the situation.
Marshall plays its Sun Belt Conference opener Dec. 29 at home against Appalachian State, the team Morris made the 89-foot, 10-inch shot against on Feb. 7, 1985.
Just before halftime of that game, Skeeter Roberts blocked a shot and Morris caught the ball as it was headed out of bounds at the west end of the court. Morris whirled and threw the ball on a line into the basket at the east end, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
The Guiness Book of World Records certified "The Shot Heard Around the World" as the longest in history, breaking the record of 89-3 by Virginia Tech's Les Henson in 1980 vs. Florida State.
Herd fan Eric Hutchinson said he hopes Marshall officials have something up their sleeves in regard to the footprints.
"How can you not acknowledge one of the most-memorable shots in program history," Hutchinson asked.
Marshall is planning a "Be Like Bruce" contest that will offer one fan per game a chance to attempt a shot from the same distance as Morris'. If a fan makes the heave, he will win a new car from Moses Auto Group. How Marshall will mark the spot the fan must attempt the shot is to be revealed.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
