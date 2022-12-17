The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University basketball fans aren't about to let go of Bruce Morris' footprints, not by a long shot.

Thundering Herd supporters have taken to social media to express their displeasure that Morris' footprints commemorating the longest made shot in basketball history no longer grace the court at Cam Henderson Center. Fan Kristina Zucchino even started an online petition called "Keep Bruce's Footprints."

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

