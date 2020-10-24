HUNTINGTON — As No. 22 Marshall gets ready for its third Conference USA contest, it takes on a similar feel to the first two.
Coming into the season, Western Kentucky was the prohibitive favorite to win the East Division due to its defense. Marshall promptly jumped out to a 38-0 lead on the road in a 24-point win.
Last week, Louisiana Tech was the opponent — another divisional favorite in the West. Marshall never trailed in a 35-17 win over the Bulldogs, as well.
This week, it is another test — albeit, a bigger one than the Herd has faced yet.
In its quest to be the best, Marshall has to face the team who currently holds that title. The Herd hosts Florida Atlantic at 2:30 p.m. for Homecoming 2020 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday.
The Owls are the reigning Conference USA champions, which players said brought a chip to their shoulders.
Last season, Marshall defeated Florida Atlantic, 36-31, on the strength of a 220-yard, two-touchdown game from running back Brenden Knox. However, a late-season loss to Charlotte put FAU in the C-USA championship, which they won to take the title.
The game features two of the nation’s top rush defenses, albeit a smaller sample size for Florida Atlantic (1-0, 1-0 C-USA), who has had five of six contests postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
Marshall (4-0, 2-0 C-USA) comes in as the nation’s third-best defense against the run, allowing just 68.5 yards per game on the ground. The Herd has yet to allow a team more than 100 yards rushing in a game.
Florida Atlantic sits in sixth in FBS after allowing Charlotte just 82 yards on 41 carries, which was bolstered by six sacks that took the Charlotte offense backward.
Marshall defensive tackle Jamare Edwards said that run defense is all about attitude.
“We have the same mentality every week,” Edwards said. “We feel like nobody can block us. Anybody in front of us can’t block us. That’s just how you’ve got to play at our position.”
While Marshall’s defense has taken care of business, the offense has been efficient in its workings as well.
Marshall has achieved balance, rushing for 213.5 yards per game while throwing for 224 yards per game.
That’s a credit to the offensive line, which has produced lanes for Knox and Sheldon Evans while protecting quarterback Grant Wells, also.
Marshall’s passing game with Wells will be in the spotlight as the Herd had a few guys banged up in the win at Louisiana Tech.
Sophomore Broc Thompson put on social media that he’d be out for several weeks with a fracture in his leg while Talik Keaton and Willie Johnson each left early with injuries and did not return.
“The confidence level, on my aspect, doesn’t change at all,” Wells said. “Whether it’s Broc, whether it’s Shadeed (Ahmed) — anybody, countless names in there. The fact that you can throw anybody in there, whether someone breaks a shoelace or has to in for a play or something, that’s huge when it doesn’t really matter who’s out there.”
Edwards said the Herd’s experience gained this season is an advantage going into Saturday. Marshall is nearing the midway point of its season while FAU is just getting its feet wet in its 2020 season.
“This is going to be our fifth game and this will only be their second, so I definitely feel like this is an advantage,” Edwards said. “I definitely feel like we’ve got the edge on them so far.”
Still, Edwards said the reigning Conference USA champions are going to be hungry and it’s his team’s job to make sure the Herd earns its seat atop Conference USA’s East Division.
“We’ve got to go out there and prove it,” Edwards said.