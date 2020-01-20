HUNTINGTON — As Jarrod West secured the final rebound of Saturday’s 68-67 win over Old Dominion and the clock hit zeroes, Marshall men’s basketball teammates Taevion Kinsey and Iran Bennett met for a chest-bump at half-court.
It was only one regular season win in league play for the Thundering Herd, but it seemed bigger to those taking part in the contest. That’s because Marshall has been on the wrong side of close contests throughout the first half of the 2019-20 season.
The win puts Marshall at 8-10 overall, but seven of those losses have come by 10 or fewer points. Six of those games have also been one-possession affairs within the final 10 minutes of the game before the Herd faltered down the stretch.
On Saturday, Marshall reversed those fortunes and found a way to get the win in a tight ballgame.
“Win or lose, I’m going to go hard in that moment,” Kinsey said. “But that right there — to be on the other side of it — that’s definitely a confidence-booster.”
What this weekend showed Herd coach Dan D’Antoni is that the team is starting to find itself in those late-game situations. Even in Thursday’s loss to Charlotte, Marshall trailed by 13 with 3:45 left, only to cut it to a two-possession game late before Kinsey banked in a half-court 3-pointer to set the final margin.
That rally attempt showed the Herd could perform well in late-game pressure, which continued into Saturday when Marshall finally closed the deal on a close game by making plays late.
Marshall built a seven-point lead with 5:25 left, but missed its next six shots, including four 3-pointers, which enabled Old Dominion to make an 8-0 run that gave the Monarchs the lead with just over two minutes left. That’s when West stepped up, as he has done on several occasions in the past for Marshall.
West collected an offensive rebound off a Kinsey miss, then knocked down a 3-pointer to give Marshall the lead again before getting a pair of defensive stops down the stretch — one that led to Kinsey’s game-winning free throw and another to secure the win as time expired.
D’Antoni, who has consistently spoken about continuing progression, said it was another step in the right direction for his team.
“It’s a young team and it’s the first game we’ve won this close,” D’Antoni said. “You grow from that.”
Kinsey joked that his stomach was doing “back-flips” late as he stepped to the free throw line and hit one of two attempts to provide the game-winning margin. However, the sophomore is coming into his own as a leader for the Herd.
Against Charlotte, he finished with a career-high 29 points and added 11 rebounds while leading the comeback in the close loss. Then, on Saturday, he again led the Herd with 18 points, 12 of which came in the second half.
Kinsey said that Saturday’s win resonates with the Herd moving forward as it gets set for a home-and-home set next week with Western Kentucky, starting with Wednesday’s 7 p.m. contest at Cam Henderson Center.
“Especially going into the week we have next week, if we get that situation, we’ve been here before — been here multiple times, actually — and we’ve got us one,” Kinsey said. “I’m sure we can get us one again, if it comes down to it.”