HUNTINGTON — Marshall head coach Doc Holliday is plenty pleased with his team’s 5-0 start and No. 19 ranking in the Associated Press poll.
That doesn’t mean Holliday has quit looking for ways his team can improve, however.
One area Holliday wants to see the Herd improve on involves capitalizing on scoring opportunities.
While Marshall has won comfortably, securing double-digit wins in each of its five contests, the Herd has let some scoring chances go by the wayside in its past two games, which has been the focus as the team moves forward toward its next contest, a Nov. 7 home date against UMass.
Holliday pointed at efficiency in the red zone as a critical component of success.
“At the end of the day, there’s no question that you’d rather score touchdowns, not field goals, down there and we’ll work hard to get that done,” Holliday said.
While Holliday wants to convert more touchdowns in the red zone, he also wasn’t upset with continuing to put points on the board with the leg of Shane Ciucci, who has connected on five field goals in five games for the Herd.
Last week, Ciucci hit two of three field goal attempts — the last of which was a 22-yard chip shot with just under 11 minutes left that produced a two-score game in the Herd’s 20-9 win.
“You don’t want to walk out of that red zone without putting points on the board, and we were able to do that a couple times with those field goals, and it ended up being huge in that game,” Holliday said.
Holliday said play-calling is largely affected by the way the team’s defense is playing right now.
Marshall is allowing just 9.4 points per game, meaning that each time the team puts points on the board — touchdown or field goal — the pressure mounts on the opposition.
That’s why Holliday and his staff are looking to stay aggressive while being smart in the scoring areas.
Because of that, field goals and even playing field position in the case of a punt are just as important in Holliday’s eyes.
“I think there’s some things that go into it a little bit as well,” Holliday said. “When you are playing the kind of defense we’re playing, you want to get down in that red zone and you want to walk away with points because if you continue to score points and you play great defense, you’ve got a chance. Our defense is giving up nine points a game.”
While scoring points is paramount for the Herd, Holliday also has keynoted taking care of the football in each game as an important element of winning.
Through four games, Marshall had not allowed a point off of turnovers, but Florida Atlantic got its lone end-zone visit off a Marshall interception last week.
The Herd also has lost the turnover battle in each of its past two games.
In the end, it has not factored into the final score, but those are certainly areas that Holliday is looking toward as the team has extended time to prepare following Friday’s game cancellation against FIU.
Marshall returns to action at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 against UMass at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.