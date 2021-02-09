HUNTINGTON - Over the past two weeks, Marshall has put up some impressive numbers in the first half of its four contests.
In all four, the Herd has jumped out to sizable halftime leads. How big? In those contests, Marshall has averaged a 15-point halftime lead.
That's the good news.
The bad news is that, in the first three of those contests, Marshall blew those big halftime advantages.
Marshall was able to win the first two, but fell to Old Dominion after being up as many as 21 points in the second half of Friday's opener last week.
With the difficulties, the Herd's focus was on finishing a game strong.
"You want to eliminate that as much as possible," Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni said.
Marshall was able to do so, jumping to a 22-point cushion in the first half and increasing that advantage to as many as 34 points late before the Monarchs chipped away during garbage time of the Herd's 87-67 win.
It might have only been one win, but it showed the Herd that they could again finish off an opponent while putting two solid halves together.
D'Antoni said that finishing off opponents comes down to keeping the same energy the team got in building its advantage.
The big leads led to an energy dip in the first three games of that streak, which contributed to the opposition making their runs.
"To me, they are all good shooters, so if they are missing shots, I think it's from energy," D'Antoni said. "They don't have the energy invested in the game. It doesn't create that rhythm."
Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey spoke about the differences between Friday night's game in which they had a 21-point lead evaporate and Saturday in which they built a20-plus point lead and watched it grow.
"Going into the locker room last night, we knew we didn't come out with the same energy...," Kinsey said. "We didn't talk about it after the game or anything. Everybody knew what the letdown part was - where we got killed at...
"We came in with a big lead once again. Are you going to blow it again? No. Therefore, we came out with the same energy we had in the first half."
That energy is what keeps the ball moving freely and keeps shooters in rhythm, which is what leads to shooting performances, such as the 60 percent performance seen in the first 20 minutes of the 87-67 win.
Without that lapse in energy, Marshall continued its hot shooting in the second half on Saturday, staying above 50 percent for the first 15 minutes of the half before free subbing led to lighter percentages down the stretch.
"When they're active, I've got all the confidence in the world sitting on the sideline that we've got a real good chance of winning that ballgame," D'Antoni said.
This week, Marshall hopes to see those leads build quickly again, but it will not be easy against a Middle Tennessee team who has led at the break in each of its last four games, including both wins during a sweep of Charlotte last week.
The fast start - and maintaining the subsequent lead - will be crucial for the Herd as it returns to Huntington for a pair of home games.
In 2020-21, Middle Tennessee is 5-2 when they lead at halftime, but 0-9 when trailing at the break.