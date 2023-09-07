HUNTINGTON — If there's someone who knows what to expect when the East Carolina football team plays in its home opener at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, it's Trent Holler.
In his second year with Marshall, former Pirate Holler will return to Greenville, North Carolina, on the opposing sideline for the first time, across the field from some of his former teammates at the stadium nicknamed "Rowdy Dowdy."
It's the first home game of the season for the Pirates, and a large crowd is expected in the 51,000-seat facility.
"Our coaches have been honing in on what the environment is, and I've experienced it firsthand since I played there," Holler said. "I've been telling the guys exactly what to expect and how loud it can be, because it's going to be rockin' the first game."
Since the Thundering Herd and Pirates renewed the historic rivalry in 2005, they've met at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium four times: in 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2012. Those games drew an average attendance of more than 45,000. The crowd of 50,145 in 2010 was one of the top 10 crowds in the stadium's history.
But many of the members of the Marshall football team have played in a big setting before. About this time a year ago, the Herd stunned a sold-out crowd of more than 77,000 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. And other players who have transferred from Power Five schools have been in similar environments.
"They've called it Rowdy Dowdy and everything, but with crowd noise, if you let it affect you, you've already lost," said wide receiver DeMarcus Harris, who transferred from Kentucky after playing three seasons in the SEC. "You have to play the game the way you know how to play. No distractions."
But the crowd isn't all Marshall has worked for which to prepare. The history between Marshall and ECU is strong, forever tied together by the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 people, including most of the Herd players and coaching staff on their return to Huntington after losing to the Pirates.
There's a small memorial near the visitors locker room inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to honor the members of the Marshall community who died that night. It was installed in 2006.
The night before the game, a planned dinner will feature guests from Marshall University as well as nearly 40 players from the 1970 East Carolina team.
Additionally, a new exhibit in ECU's main campus library on the history of the stadium includes digitized video from the 1970 Marshall-ECU game projected on one of the indoor walls and a Pirates jersey and helmet from the 1970 Marshall game.
While the history is important, Marshall coach Charles Huff said it can't be the focus for the Herd this weekend.
"For us, we've got to keep the focus on executing really well," Huff said. "No disrespect to the events and those involved in preparing those. I think they are honoring (former Marshall) coach Red (Dawson) at halftime, because he and his wife are going to be there."
It's not a focus this weekend, because Huff and the coaching staff addressed it before the season began, re-hashing the importance of the connection between the schools during the Herd's annual visit to the memorial in Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington.
"We wanted to handle that separately from game week, because that gives the guys a chance to accept that, hear that, and coach Dawson spoke to them for a little bit," Huff said. "This week has to be about execution, because there's a lot to clean up."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
