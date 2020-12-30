HUNTINGTON — COVID-19 dominated the news in 2020, but plenty of non-virus events captured the attention of Tri-State sports fans.
An eventful year resulted in a top 10 featuring championships, awards, thrills and disappointments captivated those seeking an escape from coronavirus. The Herald-Dispatch put together a look at 10 key aspects of the year in sports:
BASEBALL STADIUM DELAYED: Construction of Marshall University’s long-awaited baseball stadium was delayed in February when higher-than-expected construction bids stalled the project. Optimism remains high within the Thundering Herd baseball community that the ballpark will be build on land purchased off 5th Ave.
“We are moving full speed ahead and we hope in the near future to have the project value engineered,” Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said. “We have all the utility and site problems resolved and get it back out to bid.”
Marshall had hoped to open the park in March 2021, but the first pitch likely won’t be thrown there earlier than March 2022.
- MADDEN, BECKETT ALL-AMERICANS. While the baseball stadium news was disappointing, Marshall football player Cain Madden provided heartwarming news, being named a second-team All-American.
A 6-foot-3, 313-pound redshirt senior offensive lineman, Madden walked on at Marshall out of Minford High School. Linebacker Tavante Beckett, a 5-10, 214-pound redshirt senior from Chesapeake, Virginia, also was named second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.
Madden and Beckett became the Thundering Herd’s first second-team All-American selection since defensive end Vinny Curry in 2011.
- MARSHALL FOOTBALL RANKED. Marshall football climbed to as high as No. 15 in the Associated Press and coaches polls after a 7-0 start that included a 17-7 victory over then-23rd-ranked Appalachian State and a Conference USA East Division championship.
The season ended with disappointment, however, as the Herd lost its final three games, including a 17-10 setback against Buffalo in the Camelia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
The Herd placed 16 players on the All-C-USA team, including nine first-team selections. Linebacker Tavante Beckett was named the league’s defensive player of the year and quarterback Grant Wells the C-USA freshman of the year.
- CARRICO, MILUM ALL-AMERICANS. For any football in the Tri-State to make a high school All-American team is rare, but two — Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico and Spring Valley tackle Wyatt Milum — accomplished the feat in 2020.
Both players were selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and were among the top 100 recruits in the nation. Carrico signed with Ohio State, Milum with West Virginia.
- TOMCATS WIN STATE TITLE. Ashland’s football team went 11-0 and won its first state football championship since 1990, defeating Elizabethtown 35-14 on Dec. 19 at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington.
Running back Keontae Pittman, committed to play at Army, and a smothering defense led the Tomcats to the Class AAA championship.
Ironton reached the Ohio Division V state championship game for the second consecutive season, falling 38-0 to Kirtland in Massillon, Ohio.
- WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN. Ashland, Cabell Midland, Fairland, Russell, Huntington St. Joe and Winfield were in strong positions to make runs at state basketball championships when COVID-19 forced the cancellations of their seasons.
The Tomcats boys went 33-0 and were set to face Elizabethtown in the first round of the Kentucky State Tournament, the Sweet 16, at Rupp Arena. Russell’s girls went 26-8 and were ready to take on Bowling Green in the first round of the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
Cabell Midland’s boys were 21-4 and headed to the West Virginia Class AAA state tournament to face Hedgesville when the season was halted. Fairland’s boys were 24-2 and in Ohio’s Elite Eight against Harvest Prep with a Final Four spot in Division III on the line when the season ended. Huntington St. Joe’s girls were 24-1 and set to play St. Mary’s in the first round of the Class A state tournament, while Winfield’s girls (11-13) were ready to play PikeView in the Class AA semifinals.
- MARSHALL MEN’S BASKETBALL. Marshall’s men’s basketball team was seeking a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament when its season ended after a victory in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament.
The Herd was 17-15 overall and 10-8 in league play after an 86-68 victory over UTEP in the C-USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas. Marshall was to take on Louisiana Tech in the second round.
- MAJOR COLLEGE SIGININGS. Despite limited recruiting exposure, local athletes turned in a banner year for signing to play in college, with dozens inking their names to National Letters of Intent.
Several locals signed to play at the Division I level, with Carrico and Milum heading the list. Other major college signings included Cabell Midland’s Rielly Lucas (Marshall softball), Huntington St. Joe’s Grace Hutson (Virginia Commonwealth basketball), Boyd County’s Harley Paynter (Tennessee Tech basketball) and Hannah Roberts (South Carolina-Upstate basketball), Gallia Academy’s Riley Starnes (Toledo football), Greenup County’s Eli Sammons (Marshall football), Winfield’s Ava Hall (Marshall soccer) and Poca’s Ethan Payne (Marshall football), among others.
- DEATHS. Legendary Ceredo-Kenova football coach Carl Ward, 91, died in December, one of several notable former area coaches and athletes to pass in 2020.
Players from Marshall’s Young Thundering Herd football team who died in the last year included Mark Brookover and Blandon Prater. Marshall Hall of Fame baseball player Greg Rowsey died in October. Former Marshall men’s basketball coach Carl Tacy died in April. Former Herd basketball standout and longtime college coach Sonny Allen died in September.
Longtime Green High School football and baseball coach and basketball official Danny McDavid died in May, as did former Marshall football offensive lineman Blake Brooks. Former Herd wrestling coach Bob Barnett died in November.
STRAILY STARS IN KOREA. Former Marshall University and Major League Baseball pitcher Dan Straily led the world in strikeouts in 2020. After signing a one-year deal with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization, Straily starred with a 15-4 record and 2.50 earned run average. He struck out 205 batters in 194 2/3 innings, recording more whiffs than anyone in any professional league on the planet in 2020.