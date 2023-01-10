The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221127 mu football 30.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall wide receiver Charles Montgomery (10) celebrates after a touchdown as the Herd takes on Georgia State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football team's performance down the stretch caught the eye of at least one Associated Press Top 25 poll voter in the final rankings of the season. 

The Herd (9-4) closed its 2022 campaign on a five-game win streak, including a 28-14 victory over Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, and received two votes in the final AP poll following Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you