HUNTINGTON — Marshall football coach Charles Huff liked the tempo and rhythm of his team for Saturday’s practice much better than its day one efforts.
That didn’t exactly mean Huff felt his team was there, yet, though.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — Marshall football coach Charles Huff liked the tempo and rhythm of his team for Saturday’s practice much better than its day one efforts.
That didn’t exactly mean Huff felt his team was there, yet, though.
“It was a good day,” Huff said. “Obviously, it’s just day two — no pads on — but we saw some guys do some things that were positive, for sure.”
While Huff noted the progress of his team, he was quick to point out that the cream will rise to the top more this week as the team gets into full pads for the first time.
With less than four weeks before the team’s first game against Norfolk State, Huff knows there is plenty to improve on before the Sept. 1 opener at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Especially for a team with 48 new players — 24 freshmen and 24 players gained through the NCAA transfer portal, getting into pads and building chemistry while moving closer to game speed in practice is integral for the team’s success in 2022.
Huff said he is leaning on veterans to pick up their pace to serve as an example to those who are in their first days with the Thundering Herd.
“A lot of times, it looks like half the practice, no one is doing anything because they are still looking around,” Huff said. “That was a little bit of the issue (Friday), but I told the old guys, ‘You’ve got to start running so they can just follow you. They may not know where they are going, but they will follow you.’ I think you got a little bit of that (Saturday).”
Marshall’s team took Sunday off, but the Herd returns to the practice field on Monday for its first full week of work in 2022.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.