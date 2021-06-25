HUNTINGTON — The July 4 holiday may be next weekend, but Marshall head coach Charles Huff wanted to set off some fireworks early in terms of the Thundering Herd’s recruiting ventures.
Huff and his staff secured commitments from four targets — Georgia wide receiver Cam Pedro, Texas defensive back Trudell Berry, Tennessee defensive back Alsethony McGhee and Texas wide receiver Antonio Robinson — the last few days.
The target Marshall fans will recognize the most is Pedro, son of former Marshall running back Glenn Pedro.
Cam Pedro is a 5-11, 165-pound wide receiver from Collins Hill (Georgia) who possesses sprinter speed and his father’s toughness.
Pedro said he looks forward to carrying on his father’s tradition with the Herd while cementing his own legacy in Huntington.
“I’ve been connected to Marshall roots all my life,” Pedro said. “I’ve been up there as a kid and being up there now, it’s special. I’m just forever grateful for the opportunities that put me in this position.”
Pedro said his offer came after he took part in a recent camp at Marshall and that it was hard to not commit to Marshall on the spot, given his feelings toward the university and his father.
Pedro is not taking his commitment to, nor his future with, the Herd lightly.
“Going up there as a son of a former Marshall player, I’m coming in with high expectations,” Pedro said. “I came up as a kid for a reunion and saw him take the field with his ‘92 teammates, and I was like, ‘Wow!’ I’ve looked up to my dad my entire life. He’s my hero. For me to see him out there with his team and see how special that was, I’ve always known that was the school for me. I’ve always wanted to go there.”
Berry is a talented athlete that has been recruited as both a wide receiver and defensive back during his process with teams.
The 6-1, 190-pounder from Houston confirmed that he is likely to play on the defensive side of the football, bringing a sizable talent to the secondary with receiver instincts.
Berry was on campus for an official visit last weekend and committed to the Herd on Thursday evening.
There were two things that Berry said stuck out to him: one being strength and conditioning coach Ben Ashford and the second being his ability to focus on improving in all aspects under Huff.
“What stood out to me the most within the whole program was the strength and conditioning program,” Berry said. “I like how they had everything set up. All the coaches had a lot of energy and they were focused. You could see the progress of what they’ve accomplished with players in the program since they’ve been here...
“Coach Huff said he really wanted me on the defensive side of the ball, and he said that he sees a lot of potential in me. He made me feel like I could come here and grow as a player and as a man.”
Berry said Huff’s demeanor and honesty with recruits is something that adheres them to his philosophies.
“All the kids he recruits, he recruits with open arms,” Berry said. “You just feel at home.”
On Friday morning, the recruiting buzz continued with the commitment of McGhee, which comes right out of the backyard of Marshall’s Conference USA rival Middle Tennessee.
The 5-11, 185-pound three-star defensive back from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, finished his junior season with 90 tackles and three interceptions.
The day’s latest commitment came from Texas wide receiver Antonio Robinson, who came to Huntington for a workout and left committed to the Herd after loving everything about his trip.
The 6-3, 190-pound product of St. Thomas More Prep said that the trip was his first to West Virginia, but it left a major impact on him, starting with Huff and his staff.
“As soon as I walked in the door and Coach Huff came down on the field to watch me work out, me and him talked it up a lot,” Robinson said after his commitment. “I love the city, also. It just felt like a great place for me.”
Robinson had offers from Arizona, UMass, New Mexico, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan upon coming to Marshall, but he said as soon as the offer came following his workout, he knew it was the place he wanted to be.
“I just felt like it was time because it seemed like a perfect fit for me,” Robinson said. “I love the coaching staff and I think I could come in and play early.”
In addition to Robinson’s unofficial visit, McGhee was one of 14 prospects on campus this weekend taking official visits, meaning that there is a good chance the recruiting commitments continue for Huff and his staff as June comes to an end.
Among those joining McGhee on campus this weekend are Marshall quarterback commit Peter Zamora and running back commit Anthony Turner, defensive back Dyoni Hill and South Carolina commit Jamaal Whyce, who is the son of the late Jamaal Whyce, a former Marshall defensive lineman.