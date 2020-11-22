HUNTINGTON — Generally, Marshall football is part of the Thanksgiving festivities for Herd football fans.
This year, though, Thanksgiving might feel like it’s on a diet with a few less trimmings with the turkey.
The weekend came and went with no announcement in regards to the addition of a football game or a schedule switch on the part of Conference USA, meaning the Herd is headed for another off week.
Currently, Marshall’s next scheduled contest is a Dec. 5 home date with Rice, who also has lost several games due to COVID-19.
It will mark the second time during the 2020 season that Marshall will have gone three weeks between games due to COVID-19 complications with opponents.
This stint comes after issues at Charlotte postponed last week’s scheduled game in Huntington. It is not clear if that game will be made up at this point.
This week’s off week is also a COVID-19 casualty, of sorts. It was originally the date for Marshall’s trip to Norfolk, Virginia, to take on Old Dominion, but the Monarchs opted out before the 2020 season started, leaving the Herd with a gap in what was supposed to be the final week of the regular season.
Marshall’s first stint of three weeks without a game came after the Herd’s upset of then-No. 23 Appalachian State on Sept. 19. The Herd’s next game was a scheduled Oct. 3 contest with Rice, but the Owls delayed the start of their season two weeks, which pushed Marshall’s next game to Oct. 10 against Western Kentucky — a 38-14 road win.
While there was no game announced on Sunday, Marshall did find out its new position in the college football polls.
Based on the weekend results involving several ranked teams, Marshall dropped two spots in the Associated Press Poll to No. 17 while only falling one spot in the Amway Coaches Poll to No. 16.
Marshall’s next focus this week shifts to the first College Football Playoff rankings, which are scheduled to be released on Tuesday night.
At 7-0, the Herd is expected to be ranked in the top-25 and have an outside shot at the Group of Five’s berth in the New Year’s Six bowls.
Those rankings are released each Tuesday until final rankings are announced on Dec. 20.