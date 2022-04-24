above: Marshall quarterback Seth Smith looks to make a pass during Herd football’s annual Green and White game on Saturday at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington. right: People spend time at “The Joan Zone” Marshall fan festival before the 2022 Green and White Game on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
above: Marshall quarterback Seth Smith looks to make a pass during Herd football’s annual Green and White game on Saturday at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington. right: People spend time at “The Joan Zone” Marshall fan festival before the 2022 Green and White Game on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — Marshall defensive end Owen Porter was all smiles following the completion of Saturday’s final spring scrimmage in which his Black team earned a 13-6 victory over the White team.
Those smiles weren’t just because the Black team got treated to steaks on Sunday while the White team ate hot dogs, either — bragging rights for winning the game.
Instead, it was because Saturday served as the close of a tough spring in which Porter and his teammates continued to grind through 15 practices while looking to get better in preparation for the 2022 season.
With spring practice now over, Marshall players will take a few weeks to rest and recover before getting back to work in the summertime.
“Everybody’s got to go home,” Porter said. “You’ve got to get a little break and step away from this for a minute.”
The rest over the next few weeks are just as crucial to success as training, as Porter pointed out on Saturday.
“You’ve got to take a little break now, get recuperated and take two weeks — go home, see your family, get comfortable,” Porter said. “Once you come back from summer, we hit the ground running full speed.”
While the players throttle back a little bit, Marshall’s coaches maintain their full-speed nature, hammering down while chewing up plenty of miles over the next few weeks as recruiting ramps up.
After enjoying Sunday’s team dinner and festivities to officially put a bow on the spring, coaches will come in Monday for meetings before each going their separate way on the recruiting trail later in the evening.
Marshall’s staff literally has the entire United States broken down, from California to Texas to Florida to New York and New Jersey — all in search of the perfect prospects to aid the Thundering Herd in the future.
The next four weeks of recruiting are crucial to help set up the summer camp series, which will start back up in June.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
