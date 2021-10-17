DENTON, Texas — Marshall’s football team is riding high into its bye week after Friday’s 49-21 win over North Texas.
After a shaky stretch that included a three-game losing streak, the Thundering Herd has now won two straight Conference USA games as it takes a week off from competition.
For all intents, this is the essential midway point of the Herd’s season, especially with three C-USA contests down and five more yet to be played as Marshall keeps its eye on a Conference USA East Division title.
Marshall got only the third win in program history in the state of Texas on Friday night as the Herd started fast in a 49-21 win over North Texas.
It was a stark contrast to the Herd’s previous contest — a 20-13 overtime win over Old Dominion in which the offense did not score its first touchdown until there were just 33 seconds remaining.
On Friday, the Herd offense and defense each got clicking quickly with the Marshall defense allowing just eight yards to North Texas in the first quarter while quarterback Grant Wells led the offense to a pair of first quarter scores that came as a result of Wells finding a rhythm that led him to complete 18 consecutive passes — a Marshall program record.
In addition to Wells, safety Cory McCoy intercepted a pass for the second straight week and linebacker Eli Neal also had a sack and interception as each led the Marshall defense in a strong showing.
“Definitely a great win,” McCoy said. “We really needed this win coming into the bye week.”
Following the win, Huff said there was still plenty to work on as the second half was shaky once the game was in hand with a pair of second-half turnovers and a pair of long touchdown runs by North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey providing some teaching points as the Herd defense looks to eliminate the big play in the running game, which has plagued the team on several occasions this season.
The Herd has a chance to get some players healthy after several key pieces, including starting right guard Logan Osburn, reserve offensive lineman Dalton Tucker, starting defensive end Shane Simmons and starting wide receiver Talik Keaton all missed the contest.
While health is a focal point this week, McCoy said the team is locked in on the same goal is was at the start of the season: a Conference USA title. That five-game race begins against FIU on Oct. 30 in Huntington following the team’s bye week.
“We lost a couple games, but everything we wanted to do and we’re still trying to do is still in reach,” McCoy said. “We’re just going to keep climbing up the ladder.”