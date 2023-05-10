The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220911 mu football 44.jpg
Marshall head coach Charles Huff watches from the sidelines as the Herd takes on Notre Dame on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said the Herd needs "another South Bend showing" on Sept. 21, 2024, referencing the support the football program received when it traveled to face Notre Dame last season.

Now, Marshall and Ohio State have agreed to a football game for the 2024 season at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, the athletic department announced Wednesday afternoon. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

