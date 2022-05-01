HUNTINGTON — The Marshall softball team’s offense had struggled in recent games and head coach Megan Smith Lyon had waited for her team to bust out of its slump.
That moment came on Sunday in the team’s final home game of the season.
Marshall pounded five home runs and scored six runs in each of the first two innings en route to a 13-2 win over UTEP on Sunday at Dot Hicks Field.
With the win, Marshall wins the series over the Miners and improves to 32-14 on the season and 14-7 in Conference USA.
This one was nearly over as soon as it started as the Herd broke out the bats quickly against UTEP, which spoiled Marshall’s Senior Day on Saturday with a 4-3 win.
There would be no such spoiling on Sunday as Saige Pye set the tone, hitting a three-run home run in the first inning to get the Herd’s scoring started.
Autumn Owen followed with a solo shot of her own and Armani Brown later doubled down the left-field line to score Katie Adams and KK Kenney to make it 6-0 early.
Aly Harrell got things going again in the second inning with a solo shot before Owen bashed her second of the game — this one a three-run shot — to make it a 10-run game.
Brown later singled and Harrell walked in a run in her second at-bat of the inning to push the lead to 12-0.
Pye later added a home run to left center in the bottom of the third to account for Marshall’s scoring.
The Miners got runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, but Brianna McCown finished off the mercy-rule-shortened win, going all five innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits. McCown walked three and struck out four in the win.
With the win, Marshall will be locked into a tight race for first place in Conference USA’s East Division heading into its final league series at West Division leader North Texas next weekend.
Prior to that, the Herd takes on Akron in the non-conference finale at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.