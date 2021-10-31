HUNTINGTON — With several new faces, Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni knew chemistry would be an issue as the team prepared for the 2021-22 season.
The team got its first chance to start building chemistry against opponents on Sunday afternoon in a 113-72 exhibition win over Davis & Elkins.
Seven players scored in double-figures in the win, which showed the individual skill level, but D’Antoni said there are still plenty of kinks to work through as the Herd works toward its season-opener.
Especially on the offensive end, D’Antoni wants the Herd to pick and choose its spots — as in, pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop, but he said he didn’t see enough of that on Sunday.
“Not at first, but as the game wore on, we started getting our picks better and we got Obinna to the basket a couple times,” D’Antoni said. “He got a couple off the pick-and-roll. We didn’t get enough like we should’ve, mostly because we weren’t setting them quickly.”
Despite scoring 113 points, D’Antoni said the offense was a bit clunky early with players electing to spot up initially instead of using the pick-and-roll to get into early offense.
That led to Marshall having just two field goals in the first six minutes of the game.
Andrew Taylor got the offense going midway through the first half, scoring 10 straight points and getting the flow going as the Herd turned an early deficit into a double-digit lead that the team didn’t relinquish.
While D’Antoni is seeking improvement, there were plenty of flashes of brilliance in the individual realm against the Senators.
David Early likely had the highlight of the afternoon when he gathered a steal in the backcourt and went up for a one-handed jam while being fouled that kept the crowd on its feet.
Early led six Marshall players in double-figures with 17 points.
Early’s dunk came after freshman Wyatt Fricks already got everyone inside the Cam Henderson Center on their feet when he met Davis & Elkins’ guard Evan Busby at the rim to deny Busby’s dunk attempt.
Fricks was one of several freshmen playing in their first action against competition from another team in the Cam on Sunday.
Freshman Kyle Braun was another, using his quickness to keep the offensive tempo going once Taylor set the mark in the first half.
Braun was part of a second half surge that saw the Herd score 62 points in the half. The freshman said that he and his teammates are learning on the fly and Sunday was big in their growth curve.
“There’s certain things we’ve got to figure out within the game that’s all just through experience,” Braun said. “Every game, we’re learning new things and getting better.”
In addition to Early’s 17, Marshall got 13 from Taylor, 11 points and nine rebounds from Anochili-Killen and 10 each from Marko Sarenac, Taevion Kinsey and Braun.
Marshall returns to work on Monday in preparation for their final exhibition on Sunday against UPike at 2 p.m.