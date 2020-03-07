PINEHURST, N.C. — Marshall University men’s golf is tied for sixth after the first round at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate Friday afternoon at Pinehurst No. 8.
Redshirt senior Ben Roeder ended the day tied for ninth overall to lead the Herd in the 13-team competition. Marshall will enter the second day two shots back from the top five.
Roeder collected three birdies on the front nine to start the day.
He finished the day with a 3-over 74, and is three shots back of the lead. Junior Brad Plaziak is tied for 24th and freshman Tyler Jones is tied for 27th.
“We played some really good golf today,” Herd head coach Matt Grobe said. “The course was really wet and we started with rain showers, and as the day progressed the winds picked up to 35 mph. Ben Roeder had a great round and is hitting the ball extremely well. Brad Plaziak is really playing some great golf right now and carried his good play from Arizona to here at Pinehurst.”
Elon leads the team standings after the first day with a 7-stroke advantage over Radford. Graham Hutchinson and Max Ferrari of Elon are tied atop the leaderboard after scoring even-par 71s.
Round two begins with first tee times at 8 a.m. on Saturday with Marshall beginning on the back nine.
Tennis
HUNTINGTON — Marshall tennis is set to face both Akron and West Virginia State University on Saturday in a doubleheader that will begin at 1 p.m. against the Zips at Huntington Tennis Club.
Following the Akron match, the Thundering Herd (9-4) will take on WVSU at 6 p.m., also at Huntington Tennis Club.
Marshall enters the doubleheader after defeating Winthrop 4-3 and Miami 6-1 on March 1.
Akron started the season 2-5 with its only wins coming against Seton Hall and Cleveland State. The Zips trail the all-time series with Marshall 11-1.
WVSU (1-2) started the season with a win against Bluefield State but dropped matches to Wingate and Bellarmine. The Thundering Herd leads that all-time series 4-0.
Softball
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall softball team’s contest against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights was postponed due to inclement weather on Friday.
Marshall announced the game will be made up on to Sunday, while its doubleheader on Saturday against Bucknell will begin as scheduled at 9:30 a.m. The Thundering Herd will also play its regularly scheduled 2:30 game against the Scarlet Knights.
On Sunday, Rutgers and Bucknell will play at 9:30 a.m., followed by Marshall against Bucknell at 11:30 and concluding with Marshall versus Rutgers at 1:30 p.m.
Those games will be broadcast on ESPN3 as well as 88.1 WMUL-FM.