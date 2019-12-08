HUNTINGTON — Usually after a 26-point loss, the losing team is happy to see the victor go.
Marshall University’s men’s basketball team (2-5), however, is happy to have another shot at the University of Toledo Rockets (6-2) at 2 p.m. Sunday at John F. Savage Arena near the shore of Lake Erie.
Toledo beat the Thundering Herd 96-70 on Nov. 10 at Cam Henderson Center. Junior guard Spencer Littleson scored 27 points in 32 minutes for the Rockets, who placed six players in double figures. Dylan Alderson scored 17, Luke Knapke 15, Marreon Jackson and Keyshaun Saunders 12 each and Willie Jackson 10.
“There are things we should have done that we could have won the ballgame here,” Herd coach Dan D’Antoni said on Friday. “It looked like we shouldn’t have — they were up 17 points — but there were so many mistakes that we made. If we close that gap, we play a more efficient game.”
Toledo shot well, making 35 of 68 shots (51.5 percent), including 14 of 25 shots (56 percent) from 3-point range. The Rockets also dominated the rebounding 43-29 and issued 19 assists to Marshall’s six.
Jarrod West and Taveon Kinsey led the Herd with 20 points each.
D’Antoni said his team is better than it was when the teams met the first time, but so are the Rockets.
“Toledo only lost two ballgames, at Valparaiso and a close loss in a game they should have won at Notre Dame,” D’Antoni said. “Very good ball club. Very senior-laden. Talented. Well coached. They do a lot that we do.”
Which team does it better on Sunday likely will emerge victorious.
Kinsey, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard from Columbus, leads Marshall in scoring at 14.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. West, a 5-11 junior guard, averages 14.1 points per game and 6-9 forward Iran Bennett 10.1.
Marreon Jackson leads Toledo at 17.3 points per game. Knapke scores 14.8 and grabs 8.9 rebounds per contest. Littleson scores 14.3 per game and Saunders 10.9. Willie Jackson averages 9.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.