HUNTINGTON — New Marshall head coach Charles Huff has said previously that the Thundering Herd has plenty of returning talent for its 2021 season.
According to one national publication, Marshall has some of the top talent in Conference USA.
This week, Athlon Magazine announced its Preseason All-Conference USA Team, which had 12 Marshall players scattered across the four teams.
The 12 players was tied for second-most in the league and Marshall had five first-team selections.
Leading the way among those first-team selections is quarterback Grant Wells, who earned Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors last season and was also a Conference USA First Team selection in his first season at the helm.
Wells completed 61 percent of his passes and threw for 2,091 yards and 18 touchdowns with only nine interceptions last year.
One of Wells’ top targets a season ago — tight end Xavier Gaines — was also tabbed as a preseason first-teamer.
Gaines was second on Marshall’s team in receiving last year, catching 28 passes for 404 yards while tying for a team-best four touchdown receptions.
Offensive lineman Alex Mollette also earned first-team accolades after starting all 10 games last season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Mollette was the lone offensive lineman in FBS to eclipse 400 snaps without allowing a quarterback pressure last season. Mollette had 571 snaps to his credit in 2020.
On the defensive side, defensive lineman Jamare Edwards was named a first-teamer after a 2020 season in which he was disruptive on the interior while serving in the Herd’s platoon system up front.
Edwards finished with 30 tackles, which includes 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks while forcing one fumble.
Defensive back Steven Gilmore gives the Herd a first-team selection on the back end of the defense as well.
Gilmore had 39 tackles and a team-best 12 pass-breakups to go with one interception and two forced fumbles.
Second-team selections for the Herd included a pair of defensive players and one specialist.
Linebacker Eli Neal is the team’s leading returning tackler after finishing with 75 in 2020. Neal had five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks with an interception and fumble recovery to his credit.
Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson goes into his sixth year with the Herd after a season in which he finished with 59 tackles in eight games while adding two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Punt returner Talik Keaton is a second-team selection after averaging 6.8 yards per return last season. Keaton also caught 17 passes for 175 yards last year.
Offensive lineman Will Ulmer was named a third-team selection while running back Sheldon Evans (72 carries, 327 yards, four TDs), wide receiver Corey Gammage (35 receptions, 409 yards, four TDs) and defensive back Brandon Drayton (45 tackles, one INT, one forced fumble) all were fourth-team selections.