HUNTINGTON — ’Tis the season for speculation.
The Marshall Thundering Herd football team is bowl eligible for the sixth consecutive season, but where it will play its final game of 2022 remains a mystery.
Writers and media outlets have given fans their best guesses at where Marshall might end up: anywhere from the Myrtle Beach Bowl against another Sun Belt team, to the Cure Bowl in Orlando against an old foe from the Mid-American Conference and everywhere in between.
The official announcement on where Marshall will play will come Sunday evening.
Marshall played its final regular-season game Nov. 26, a 28-23 victory over Georgia State to get the Herd to eight wins on the year, and there will have been eight days between that win and when they’ll learn of the bowl matchup.
The work hasn’t stopped, though, as players have been taking advantage of the extra practices being bowl eligible allows them until they are notified of who they’ll play against.
“When you’re game planning, you’re kind of teaching to a specific team,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “Until they tell us who we play, we go back to the basics and really dial into the fundamentals that help you improve, which will help us moving forward.”
When they find out, their focus will shift to whoever that opponent might be. For many, it will be the final game they play in a Marshall uniform, and that’s why Huff said it’s advantageous in other ways, beyond just the 60 minutes of a football game.
“The beauty of going to a bowl game is not some destination and getting another game. That’s part of it, but the beauty of it is you get 15 extra practices for your development,” Huff said, alluding to the youth of the roster. “It’s going to help our program. When you’re trying to build the right way, you need these 15 extra practices.”
ESPN Events, which owns the rights to 20 bowl games this postseason, will get the first, third and fourth selections of bowl-eligible teams from the Sun Belt Conference.
Landing spots for the Thundering Herd could be any of the following: The Cure Bowl (Dec. 16), Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 19), Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 20), Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23) and Camellia Bowl (Dec. 27).
The winner of the Sun Belt Conference title game would likely be the first team selected, followed by the runner-up as the second choice, which doesn’t go to ESPN Events, but rather to the New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 21).
That would leave the third and fourth selections, where Marshall would realistically be picked for a bowl given their 8-4 regular-season record. South Alabama would also be in line for one of those slots after finishing 10-2 and second in the West Division.
The Lending Tree Bowl, played Saturday, Dec. 17, in Mobile, Alabama, would have the fifth selection.