HUNTINGTON — As Marshall men’s basketball players left the floor following Wednesday morning’s practice, coach Dan D’Antoni screamed one last reminder to the team.
“Two in a row!” D’Antoni yelled. “Let’s not let them come in here and steal one from us!”
When Marshall takes on Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. Thursday, that is exactly what the Colonels will try to do.
Led by coach and former Marshall guard A.W. Hamilton, the Colonels employ a pressure style intent on forcing turnovers through different looks and turning them into points on the other end. Whether that is a variety of full-court press looks or diving down hard against the post and in help defense to get deflections and steals, Eastern Kentucky is looking to allow its defense to become its best source of offense.
That’s why Wednesday’s scout session featured many players swiping at the basketball and being overly physical in attempting to force Marshall’s offense to execute through contact and scramble situations.
“Make the right play,” D’Antoni said to his team. “If you do what you are supposed to do, you’ll get shots.”
Marshall comes into the contest having played its best game to date in terms of taking care of the basketball during its 89-62 win over Morehead State on Monday night. The Herd had only 11 turnovers, which tied the season low in the Thundering Herd’s narrow loss to nationally ranked Florida.
More important, the Herd also distributed the ball well with 17 assists, which was tied for their second-highest total this season.
“It’s going to be a team effort, all of them,” D’Antoni said.
The addition of freshman guard Andrew Taylor helped stabilize the Marshall offense, allowing D’Antoni to feature a rotation that largely kept two ball-handlers on the court at all times without overworking any one player. Marshall also got solid production off the bench in the win with Darius George leading the team with 16 points while adding seven rebounds.
While the Herd is getting used to new roles and settling in, much of the same is going on for Hamilton at Eastern Kentucky, where he’s trying to find the right combinations for success. The Colonels come in having lost five in a row as struggles on the offensive end have crept into their lineup.
Eastern Kentucky is led by sophomore point guard Jomaru Brown, who is more of a scoring threat than anything else — Brown averages 16.3 points per game, but only just over two assists per contest.
The team’s top 3-point threat is grad transfer Ty Taylor, who came to the team from UNC-Wilmington. Taylor has hit 27 3-pointers in 10 games and is averaging 12.9 points per game.
In the frontcourt, Marshall will contend with a pair of athletic 6-8 post players in Darius Hicks and Tre King. Hicks sees the floor more, averaging 28 minutes per game and is averaging 8.0 points while leading the team with 7.3 rebounds. King is scoring 9.4 points per game.
The game marks the return of Hamilton to Cam Henderson Center where he played for the Herd from 2002-05.