20230115_hds_mubasketball
Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey (24), right, drives the ball upcourt alongside Old Dominion’s Mekhi Long (0) as the Marshall University men’s basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Saturday, January 14, 2023, inside the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — After playing five of its first six Sun Belt Conference games at home, the Marshall men's basketball team is headed west for a two-game stretch, which begins Thursday at Texas State.

The Bobcats are allowing the fewest points per game to their opponents in league play and the defending back-to-back SBC regular-season champs will look to use that defensive prowess to slow down the Herd, which averages the second-most points per game in the Sun Belt. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

