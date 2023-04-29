HUNTINGTON — Grace Chelemen did her part to make Senior Day a success for Marshall. And Sydney Nester did as well with one inning of work to save the effort by starter Savannah Rice and deliver the Thundering Herd the win over Texas State, 2-1, in front of 479 fans Saturday at Dot Hicks Field.
“Made it interesting,” Marshall coach Megan Lyon Smith said. “Got it done on Senior Day and that’s big. Cailey (Joyce), Grace and Sydney have done so much for us.”
It was the second straight tight game between the Sun Belt Conference teams. Texas State won Friday, 3-0, on Sara Vanderford’s double in the fifth with the bases loaded to plate the three runs. Jessica Mullins limited the Herd to three hits.
The Bobcats scored in the first Saturday when Vanderford delivered a bunt single to drive in Ciara Trahan. That would be it for Texas State.
In addition, Lyon Smith made a trip to the circle in the inning to deliver a message to the players right after they made two errors on one play.
“We didn’t play hard yesterday and I wanted to wake them up,” she said. “Didn’t want to do that again. They came back after that and performed like they’re capable. When they do that, it’s fine.”
Marshall finally broke through in the third when Chelemen ripped an RBI double down the line in right to drive in Sydney Bickel. The Herd still had runners on second and third with one out, but Texas State starter Tori McCann fanned Rielly Lucas, and after a walk to Camryn Michallas to load the bases, she retired Bub Feringa on a groundout to first.
The play got reviewed after it was thought the ball hit Feringa’s foot, but the out call stood.
“Grace has come through for us many times,” Lyon Smith said. “This is just another one for her.”
“Just trying to put the ball in play to the right,” Chemelen said. “Got an inside pitch and did it.”
The Herd took the lead for good in the fifth when catcher Autumn Owen drove a pitch from Bobcats reliever Presley Glende over the fence in left-center. It was her 18th round-tripper of the season to go with 65 RBIs. She saddled Glende (1-1) with her first loss.
“Just wanting to make contact,” said Owen, who had the game-winning homer Tuesday in the Herd’s 2-1 win over Virginia Tech. “The pitch was there and I drove it. Everyone on this team pulls for each other. When that happens, good things happen.”
“Got to give her a lot of credit,” Lyon Smith said. “Remember she’s behind the plate and doing all this.”
In the sixth, the Bobcats (30-21-1, 10-7-1 Sun Belt) got a double by J.J. Smith, but couldn’t get her in. In the bottom of the sixth, Smith made a stand-up play to catch a lineout. Then Piper Randolph made a backwards diving catch in center to retire Bri Godfrey and get a nice ovation from the fans for her hustle.
On came Nester in the seventh and Trahan delivered a single as did Karmyn Bass to go with a walk to get the bases loaded. Anna Jones grounded out to third to end the game and notch Nester her third save and 11th win against no losses for Rice. Nester’s record is 23-6.
“Savannah pitched well,” Smith said. “Brought Sydney in because it was the fourth time through and gave them a different look.”
The out clinched the Herd’s 40th win (40-8) and 14-4 in the league. The series wraps up Sunday at noon in Marshall’s final home game of the season. The Herd closes out league play next weekend at Georgia Southern.
“Forty wins is big,” Chelemen said. “Glad to be a part of it. Got to go at it hard again tomorrow.”
“This team’s done big things, but there’s more left,” Smith said.
The Herd had scored at least one run in 89 consecutive games before Friday. Now it hopes to start a new streak.
