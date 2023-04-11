Kyle Schaefer’s seventh-inning solo home run was all the insurance Marshall needed in an 8-6 win over Ohio on Tuesday night at Bob Wren Stadium in Athens, Ohio.
Marshall (14-16, 4-8 Sun Belt) jumped ahead early, using a seven-run second inning to take control before the Bobcats (13-16, 11-4 MAC) scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings to claw back within one run of the Herd.
Schaefer doubled twice and homered in the win to lead the Thundering Herd at the plate. Daniel Carinci also went deep with a three-run shot in the second inning.
Gio Ferraro tallied the first run to come across for the Herd, doing so when Chris Noble singled to bring him around. Noble scored, unearned, on an Ohio throwing error.
Luke Edwards added an RBI single, Owen Ayers netted an RBI double and Carinci capped the crooked inning with a three-run homer to give the Herd a 7-0 lead.
Ohio’s Will Sturek answered in the following inning by hitting a two-out, two-run homer off Chad Heiner to make the score 7-3 after Mason Minzey’s RBI single brought the first Bobcat run home earlier in the frame.
A sacrifice fly, a double and a fielder’s choice plated the next three runs for Ohio as it pulled within a run of the Thundering Herd, 7-6, after four complete innings.
Eddie Leon entered to pitch the ninth inning and retired the first two batters he faced on groundouts, but then hit Sturek and walked Colin Kasperbauer, which brought the potential winning run to the plate for the Bobcats.
Leon closed the door by getting Cole Williams to ground out, ending the inning and the game. It was the second save of the season for Leon.
The win went to Drew Harlow, who improved to 5-2 on the year after throwing three innings of relief behind Heiner’s start and a brief appearance from Cole Agemy. Harlow threw 41 pitches, struck out five batters and allowed just one hit.
Marshall returns to action Friday, kicking off a three-game set with the Texas State Bobcats in San Marcos, Texas.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
