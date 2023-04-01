The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON -- Neither rain, nor wind, nor Georgia State pitching could keep the Marshall University softball from its appointed round-trippers.

Grace Chelemen hit a three-run home run and Camryn Michallas added a solo shot to lead the Thundering Herd to a 6-1 victory over Georgia State Saturday at wet, wind-swept Dot Hicks Field. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @sportsturtle11.

