HUNTINGTON - Marshall men's basketball has added another piece to its 2021-22 roster.
And it's a big piece, too.
On Friday, the Herd announced the signing of Aymeric Toussaint, who will add size and athleticism to the frontcourt.
"Aymeric is a long, athletic big who can guard one through five," Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni said. "He can shoot the three well, put it on the floor and has great vision."
Toussaint comes to Marshall from the Hoosac School, which is the same school out of New York that the Herd got center Goran Miladinovic and guard Marko Sarenac from.
In his lone season at Hoosac School, Toussaint averaged 22.8 points and 12.7 rebounds while adding 3.8 blocks and 2.0 assists.
From the floor, Toussaint connected on 64.2 percent of his shots, including 39.9 percent of his 3-point attempts.
However, D'Antoni said his biggest value will come down low where he provides the Herd with a tough presence with length at the rim.
"He's a little more physical, a little more of a finisher over people inside," D'Antoni said. "He's got length, but his big thing is his athleticism and ability to get off the floor. He's a good defensive presence and rebounder, quick to the ball. He has great athleticism. His athleticism is off the charts."
Prior to his one season at Hoosac School, Toussaint went to Freedom Christian Academy in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
During his final season at Freedom Christian, Toussaint averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
D'Antoni said his game grew immensely from his time at Freedom Christian to Hoosac School.
"From when he came to Fayetteville to what he was at Hoosac, he has really progressed," D'Antoni said. "He's just kind of started the game."
The addition of Toussaint brings another weapon to a frontcourt that features senior Mikel Beyers and a wealth of young talent, including sophomore Goran Miladinovic and freshman Obinna Anochili-Killen returning, along with incoming talents Wyatt Fricks and Chase McKey.
Toussaint is originally from Saint Denis, Reunion Island - a French territory in the Indian Ocean.