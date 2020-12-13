HUNTINGTON — There was only one thing that Marshall guards Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey wanted to celebrate on Sunday afternoon.
That was a win over Ohio to put the Herd at 4-0 on the season.
As it turned out, there was plenty for the duo to celebrate, though, as each went into the record books as 1,000-point scorers in Marshall history as they led Marshall to an 81-67 win over the Bobcats in front of 1,272 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
“We never talked about it,” Kinsey said. “We never knew. We just wanted to come in here and win — no matter how many points he had, no matter how many points I had. That was our focus — to win.”
“Winning is the most important thing,” West said. “I feel like if I would’ve had eight points and didn’t get 1,000 and Taevion got like whatever he needed and didn’t get 1,000 and we won the game, it wouldn’t have mattered. Like I (said) at the beginning of this week, 4-0 is the most important thing.”
Both players reached the milestone in the second half to become the 55th and 56th players in Marshall history to reach 1,000 points for their career.
In a one-possession game, West was No. 55, hitting a floater in the lane while being fouled to jumpstart a 13-4 run that gave Marshall (4-0) a 57-45 lead.
Kinsey, who scored a game-high 28 points, cemented his name in the books with a dunk at the 5:57 mark with the Herd ahead double-digits.
Ohio never got closer than 10 over the last 9:30 of game action as the Herd offense shot 76 percent from the floor in the second half and the defense again took over the game late, as has been the case in each of the team’s four wins to start the year.
“What’s different, I think, a little bit than we’ve had is our defense keeps us there,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “It always allows us that, when the shots start falling, we’re going to win.”
Coming into the game, Ohio (4-2) averaged 87 points per game and had taken No. 8 Illinois to the wire in a 77-75 loss.
That offense is led by Ohio point guard Jason Preston, who came into the game averaging 22 points and more than assists per game.
However, the Herd defense — led by West — limited Preston below his average in both categories. Preston had 19 points and five assists, but also had six turnovers after having just 10 in five games coming into Huntington.
“Jarrod West is probably one of the best on-the-ball defenders in the country,” Ohio head coach Jeff Boals said. “They made us work for everything and they denied passing lanes.”
While West and Kinsey were the focal point of the day, given the milestone they achieved, D’Antoni said that the best player on the floor on Sunday afternoon was guard Andrew Taylor, who contributed in every statistical category.
Taylor finished with six points — all of which came during the Herd’s pivotal 13-4 run to extend the lead — and he also matched a career-high with 10 rebounds while adding five assists, three steals and two blocks.
“His play is one of the big reasons we won that ballgame,” D’Antoni said.
The highlight of those assists came with 4:15 remaining and the Herd in control.
Taylor dribbled his way through a double-team and floated an alley-oop to Mikel Beyers, who went back to full extension to catch the pass before throwing it down with the right hand.
“That dunk he had, I’ve sat on NBA benches for 10 years,” D’Antoni said. “I’ve not seen one like that one.”
Beyers also finished with 13 points off the bench to aid a total Marshall effort on the day.
Marshall also got eight points and six rebounds from Obinna Anochili-Killen, who served as an offensive jumpstart early in the second half.
The Herd hit just one of its first 15 3-point attempts before Killen connected on two consecutive to get Marshall going in the second half.
Killen’s shots were crucial because they helped stabilize the offense after Ohio had ended the first half on a 9-0 run — fueled by a pair of Preston three-pointers in a 40-second span — to cut Marshall’s lead to 35-33 at the break.
While Marshall kept Preston and forward Ben Vander Plas below their averages, the Herd had no answer for Ohio’s Dwight Wilson, who kept the Bobcats in the game.
Wilson finished with a career-high 24 points while adding 12 rebounds in the loss for Ohio.
Marshall returns to action at the Cam Henderson Center at 6 p.m. Wednesday when the Herd hosts Toledo, who earned a pair of wins over Marshall last season.