Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.