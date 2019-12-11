HUNTINGTON — Oftentimes when teams play an opponent from a lower division in the regular season, they’re looking to shore up some needs or work on things.
However, Marshall basketball coach Dan D’Antoni said there is only one objective in mind when his team takes on Division II Bluefield State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Cam Henderson Center.
“A ‘W’ now, because they’ve been rare,” D’Antoni said. “We’re looking for a ‘W,’ if we can.”
D’Antoni added that playing in-state teams means the Thundering Herd is going to get the opposition’s best and he enjoys those matchups that allow teams from within West Virginia to be showcased.
Bluefield State (3-5) comes into the contest with two straight losses, but features a pair of guards from St. Petersburg, Florida, who lead the team in scoring: sophomore Marquez Cooper, who leads the Big Blues with 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds, and freshman Zhahidi Robinson, who is averaging 12.3 points per game.
In terms of his own team, D’Antoni said he is pleased with the Herd’s defensive effort, which he deemed “pretty good” overall against a tough schedule in the early portion of the season.
Marshall is second nationally in blocks per game at 7.83 and third nationally in block percentage differential with opponents, only behind Houston and Virginia.
However, he said his team’s deficiencies lie on the offensive end, which is troublesome, considering its style of play.
“We feel pretty good in one-half of the game, and it’s keeping us close,” D’Antoni said. “The other half is a work in progress.”
D’Antoni said two things stand out about his team’s deficiencies, both of which were highlighted in Sunday’s 82-72 loss at Toledo.
The Rockets shot 33 free throws to Marshall’s nine in a 10-point game.
“You’re not going to win games,” D’Antoni said. “If that is us doing it (fouling), we’ve got to figure a way not to do that. We’ve got to cut down on that differential, whichever way we do it. We get more, they get less — that’d probably be the best way. We’ve got to bring that together.”
The other was Marshall’s 3-point shooting, where the Herd is still around the 25 percent mark for the year.
“It’s got to get up to 35,” D’Antoni said. “Those two things in itself (being fixed), we’d be undefeated right now.”
While the Herd’s offensive numbers have improved in the last few games, there are a few areas in which D’Antoni would like to see improvement from his team.
Things such as limiting offensive rebounds for the opposition, cutting down on turnovers and shooting better at the foul line are all focus aspects in which D’Antoni wants to see improvement over the last portion of the non-conference schedule.
The foul line aspect is especially critical, considering the Herd’s opportunities have not come as frequently as the opposition’s.
Marshall has compounded that problem by shooting only 61.5 percent as a team from the line. Those figures include only 40 percent from Jannson Williams, 43 percent from Darius George and 59 percent from Jarrod West.
“We’ve got to get our makes up from about 60 percent to 75,” D’Antoni said. “And we’ve got to cut down on the numbers that they (the opposition) get.”
Wednesday’s game will be Marshall’s last without point guard Andrew Taylor, who had to sit out the first semester after having an NCAA request for immediate eligibility denied following a transfer from Furman.
Taylor, who has practiced with the team throughout the season, is eligible for Monday’s contest at Morehead State.