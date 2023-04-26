Nate Martin pulls down a rebound as Old Dominion and Texas State face off in the second round of the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball championships at Pensacola Bay Center on Thursday, March 2, in Pensacola, Florida.
HUNTINGTON — The newest member of the Marshall basketball team is one that had success against it last season.
While the Herd was new to the Sun Belt Conference, Nate Martin was not. The former Texas State big man played twice against the Herd, and was on the team that knocked it out of the SBC Tournament quarterfinals, but now hopes to help coach Dan D’Antoni’s team reach new heights in Huntington. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Martin averaged 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in just over 21 minutes of game action in his third and final season with Texas State, whose season ended in the semifinals of the conference tournament.
On Jan. 19, he scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting in an 81-73 loss to Marshall in San Marcos, Texas, then followed that performance with a 10-point showing in a 71-68 victory in the SBC Tournament in Pensacola, Florida.
Coming off his best statistical season with the Bobcats, whom he helped the team to a pair of conference regular season titles and NIT appearances, Martin brings a physical style of play to the Herd but can play with a soft touch around the rim.
Marshall’s system might take some getting used to, though, as it is nearly an exact opposite of the Bobcats’ slow, methodical approach to the offense.
It’s the second transfer D’Antoni has brought in this offseason, following the addition of Cam Crawford, who joined the Herd from Indiana State just last week. They’ll help fill holes left by David Early and Micah Handlogten, each of which transferred out of the program, and Taevion Kinsey, who graduated.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
