Marshall’s Jayden Harrison (2) and Caleb Mc Millan (3) celebrate after a big play against Middle Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
HUNTINGTON — Though no longer in the same athletic conference, Marshall and Middle Tennessee aren’t done meeting on the gridiron just yet.
The Herd and the Blue Raiders have announced a non-conference home-and-home agreement that will be played in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Sept. 20, 2025, with the return game coming to Huntington on Sept. 12, 2026. The news was first reported by FBSschedules.com.
The addition of another non-conference game for the 2025 season means that one of the four opponents Marshall already had on the schedule would be moved to a different season or dropped entirely.
Three of those contests were scheduled to be played in Huntington — Army, East Carolina and Ohio University — with a non-conference road game scheduled against Western Michigan.
The trip to MTSU will replace the home game against the Bobcats scheduled for Sept. 20, 2025. Marshall is 6-5 against the Blue Raiders in 11 all-time meetings.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.
