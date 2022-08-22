The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20211003 mu football 18.jpg
Marshall’s Jayden Harrison (2) and Caleb Mc Millan (3) celebrate after a big play against Middle Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Though no longer in the same athletic conference, Marshall and Middle Tennessee aren’t done meeting on the gridiron just yet.

The Herd and the Blue Raiders have announced a non-conference home-and-home agreement that will be played in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Sept. 20, 2025, with the return game coming to Huntington on Sept. 12, 2026. The news was first reported by FBSschedules.com.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

