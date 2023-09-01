HUNTINGTON — It's a fresh start for the Marshall football team, and coach Charles Huff and company want more than they got last year — nine wins and a bowl victory.
That quest for more begins Saturday as the Herd faces the Albany Great Danes, an FCS team that hasn't performed well in recent years but appears to be on the upswing.
"We really struggled in ‘21 and ‘22 for a lot of reasons. I felt like this is kind of who we are," Albany's 10th-year coach Greg Gatusso said of the Great Danes' 34-13 Week Zero win over Fordham. "I was just really pleased with the way we played in all three phases of the game."
After a look at that film, it was evident that the same Albany team that went 3-8 last year isn't who Marshall will see Saturday.
"This is not the old ‘open up the season where Marshall rolls in and rolls these guys,’ this is a good football team," Huff said. "I like that, because we do need to find out who we are. We have 40 new players on our team, and we need to find out who we are going to be."
How long it takes Marshall to figure that out might be important. While the Herd has the advantage of playing at home to open the year against FCS competition for the third time in the last four seasons, Albany comes in already knowing its capabilities.
That productivity starts with redshirt sophomore quarterback Reese Poffenbarger, who collected nearly 3,000 passing yards in his redshirt freshman campaign after transferring from Old Dominion.
"Probably one of the better quarterbacks we'll face this year," Huff said of Poffenbarger, who can run and throw. "He’s not running to try and go score a touchdown, he’s scrambling to keep the play alive. He’ll run when he needs to, has a lot of moxie, is slippery and doesn’t get sacked a lot."
Last week he hit 11 different targets and finished with 253 yards and four touchdowns in the win while finishing second among Albany ballcarriers in rushing attempts and yards to boot.
"Any team that comes in and throws the ball, that’s an opportunity for the back end and just the whole team to make plays," Herd defensive back Micah Abraham said. "We like a challenge."
Marshall is the first FBS opponent Albany has faced since losing to Baylor 69-10 in the 2022 season opener. This year, it'll play two FBS teams in back-to-back weeks, travelling to Hawaii next week after facing the Herd.
"That’s what makes this fun for us in the FCS, it’s kind of playing with house money," Gatusso said. "Be who you want to be and be aggressive, and the expectation for us is that we’re going to play a great football game, and if we do that, we’ve got a shot."
Defensively, the Great Danes are led by edge rushers Anton Juncaj and AJ Simon, who combined for seven sacks last week as Albany set a single-game record with 10. For comparison, the Great Danes had 15 in 11 games last year.
"Very fast, twitchy, athletic and strong," Herd offensive lineman Ethan Driskell said of the Great Danes defensive front. "I think they play with a very great energy and with a high motor. I think it will be a great matchup for us."
Gatusso said Marshall's offensive line is likely the best Albany will see all season, and he was complimentary of the Herd's size and versatility up front. The greatest challenge for him, though, is figuring out how to find holes in a stingy Marshall defense that finished highly ranked in a slew of defensive categories last season.
"I think my offensive coordinator has pulled all of his hair out by now, because their defense is really, really good and they were nationally ranked as a unit last year," Gatusso said of the Herd. "I love speed on defense, and they are fast. Even their big guys are fast, and that’s the hard part of it."
For the Herd, a fully healthy Rasheen Ali is a welcome sight for the coaching staff. After a breakout season in 2021, a knee injury kept the running back sidelined for 10 games. But he's back to full strength and will play without a knee brace, he said.
It's the "last first" season opener for several members of the Herd -- among them Eli Neal and Owen Porter -- and they are just trying to soak in the moments as they come.
"I try not to put too much into it, get too sentimental, because at the end of the day, a job has to be done," Neal said. "It’s definitely bittersweet coming into this week knowing it’s the last one."