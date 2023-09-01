The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Linebacker Marc Viechec takes the field as Marshall football's annual Green and White game takes place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — It's a fresh start for the Marshall football team, and coach Charles Huff and company want more than they got last year — nine wins and a bowl victory. 

That quest for more begins Saturday as the Herd faces the Albany Great Danes, an FCS team that hasn't performed well in recent years but appears to be on the upswing.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

