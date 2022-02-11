HUNTINGTON -- Marshall men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni had danced around what he feels is the team's issue for several weeks now as losses continued to mount.
On Thursday night, D'Antoni finally sounded off on his team following an uninspired 72-71 loss in which the Thundering Herd coach felt there were several opportunities to earn a win.
"The first thing that players have is a heart and, daggone it, you get out there and get at it and you ... play with a purpose and an aggressiveness to win games," D'Antoni said.
D'Antoni lamented that he had to coach effort and intensity down the stretch with the game in the balance.
Trailing by six points in the final minute of the game, D'Antoni was seen running up the sideline -- almost nearly to half-court -- imploring his players to trap and then foul to preserve clock.
FIU missed the front end of a one-and-one foul-shooting opportunity, which gave the Herd possession, but precious seconds bled off the clock, hindering Marshall's comeback attempt.
Marshall trailed by six in the final minute after a possession that served as a microcosm for the season to date.
The Herd played solid defense for the entire shot clock and forced FIU into a tough shot that was errant. However, the Herd did not protect the glass and the Panthers' Isaiah Banks got an uncontested second-chance rebound opportunity that pushed the lead.
"This is in here," D'Antoni said, pointing to his heart. "This is a fire, a determination -- slapping down and 'Let's play defense, let's get on the boards. It's close, I'm grabbing it.' There's got to be an energy and a fire. That's what life's about!
"That's what you teach in sports: nothing comes easy. You don't get anything easy. Get out and get after it."
D'Antoni was not the only person to take issue with the performance.
Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey, who struggled to find a rhythm early before scoring eight straight points in the Herd's comeback attempt late in the game, also took exception to the effort.
"I can't really put into words how I'm feeling," Kinsey said. "It's just no heart, it's no fight, it's no spirit, it's really no heart."
Kinsey said that his biggest frustration isn't for the team because the players have put themselves in these situations consistently this season.
Instead, Kinsey's frustration is for the fans, who have continued to stay with the team despite the struggles.
Kinsey remembered what it is was like losing to FIU in Miami when there were just a few hundred fans there.
To be swept by a team that doesn't get the same support from its fans as Marshall -- especially in the lackadaisical fashion that the team lost -- boiled Kinsey over.
"The fans, we owe these fans everything," Kinsey said. "They're coming out here -- 3,000, 4,000. Some schools don't even get fans and they're winning games. They haven't got fans for years. We get a consistent amount of fans that are coming out here, good or bad. We owe those guys everything. We don't deserve that right now."
D'Antoni said that the post-game message to his team was simple, one of soul-searching and figuring out exactly how much basketball and winning means to them as players.
"I told those kids, 'This is on you now. I'm going to come back every day and coach as hard as I can. I'm going to prepare you and get you out here, but you all have got it right here,'" D'Antoni said, motioning to the court. "'You all have got to find this now. This is in here (heart).'"
Marshall (8-16 overall, 1-10 Conference USA) has lost its last three games and is 1-13 since a win at Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 11.
Up next for the Herd is a 3 p.m. tipoff Sunday at UTEP (14-9, 7-4).