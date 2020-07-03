HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University Hall of Famer Charlie Slack is dead. He was 89.
Slack, a native of Pomeroy, Ohio, died Friday in Akron, Ohio.
Slack played football and basketball with the Thundering Herd and led the nation in rebounding in the 1954-55 season, pulling down a NCAA record 25.6 per game. The record still stands. His 1,916 career rebounds is third best in NCAA history. He scored 1,551 points at Marshall and averaged 22.5 per game as a senior. A two-time Mid-American Conference selection, Slack had his jersey No. 17 retired in 1985.
Slack is survuved by his wife, Alma, sons Charles Jr. and Joel, and grandchildren Nick, Brian and Ana.